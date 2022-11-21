iPhone 15 — the purported successor to the iPhone 14 —could feature a new border design compared to previous models. As per a new leak, Apple will consider a significant design change for the next-generation iPhone model. The iPhone 15 is said to come with a backwards curved side bezel instead of a flat one as on the iPhone 14 lineup. The Cupertino giant might also use titanium instead of stainless steel with the iPhone 15. The Pro models in the upcoming series could sport a titanium frame, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get stainless steel frames.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter claimed that the iPhone 15 could adopt a new border design. According to him, the ends of the rear edges of the upcoming handset will be curved instead of the squared edges from the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models. Further, Apple is tipped to use titanium with the iPhone 15, unlike previous models that feature a stainless stell chassis, including the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

As the new material is more expensive than stainless steel, Apple could adopt a titanium frame on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumoured to come with stainless steel frames.

Apple's 2023 iPhone family is expected to include the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to come equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip and 8GB of RAM. The non-Pro models could be equipped with this year's A16 Bionic chip.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier stated that a button-less design and support for USB type-C charging would be the major highlights of the iPhone 15 range. The high-end models in iPhone 15 series are said to feature solid-state buttons instead of physical volume and power buttons, similar to the home buttons on iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone SE units. They could be equipped with three Taptic Engine vibration motors to simulate the feeling of a click.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.