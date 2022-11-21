Technology News
  iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Tipped to Feature Titanium Chassis, Rounded Back With Curved Rear Edges

iPhone 14 models feature curved corners with flat edges.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 November 2022 19:23 IST
iPhone 14 series was launched in September during Apple's 'Far Out' event

  • iPhone 15 series is tipped to feature a few changes to the phones' design
  • Titanium is more durable than stainless steel
  • iPhone 15 expected to be launched in the second half of 2023

iPhone 15 — the purported successor to the iPhone 14 —could feature a new border design compared to previous models. As per a new leak, Apple will consider a significant design change for the next-generation iPhone model. The iPhone 15 is said to come with a backwards curved side bezel instead of a flat one as on the iPhone 14 lineup. The Cupertino giant might also use titanium instead of stainless steel with the iPhone 15. The Pro models in the upcoming series could sport a titanium frame, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get stainless steel frames.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter claimed that the iPhone 15 could adopt a new border design. According to him, the ends of the rear edges of the upcoming handset will be curved instead of the squared edges from the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models. Further, Apple is tipped to use titanium with the iPhone 15, unlike previous models that feature a stainless stell chassis, including the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

As the new material is more expensive than stainless steel, Apple could adopt a titanium frame on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumoured to come with stainless steel frames.

Apple's 2023 iPhone family is expected to include the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to come equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip and 8GB of RAM. The non-Pro models could be equipped with this year's A16 Bionic chip.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier stated that a button-less design and support for USB type-C charging would be the major highlights of the iPhone 15 range. The high-end models in iPhone 15 series are said to feature solid-state buttons instead of physical volume and power buttons, similar to the home buttons on iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone SE units. They could be equipped with three Taptic Engine vibration motors to simulate the feeling of a click.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites
Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors
