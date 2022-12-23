Technology News

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Users Complain About Horizontal lines on Display: Report

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have been told that there is no hardware fault.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2022 17:34 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Users Complain About Horizontal lines on Display: Report

Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users claim that the problem began with iOS 16.2

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900
  • Apple is aware of the issue
  • iPhone 14 series was launched during ‘Far Out’ event in September

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are complaining about horizontal lines appearing on display after powering on their devices. As per user reports on Reddit and Apple's community forum, a considerable number of users are finding green and yellow lines flashing across their iPhone screen when the device is being turned on. A few users say that Apple has clarified that the problem with flashing lines is not a hardware issue. Instead, Apple reportedly said that it is an iOS bug. Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users claim that the issue started with iOS 16.2, while others state that it was present in older iOS 16 versions.

Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users took to Reddit and Apple community forum to complain that their devices are showing horizontal lines across the screen when waking up from sleep or starting up. As per a Redditor, the colours and numbers of the horizontal lines vary, however, green and yellow lines are the most common. Some users claim that the glitch doesn't happen every time. Another user says the lines had disappeared after a second.

The issue is said to have started following the iOS 16.2 update, while others claim that they have seen flashing lines on the screen in previous iOS 16 builds.

Some Reddit users say that they have taken their higher-end models of the iPhone 14 series to the Apple store and have been told that the issue is not a result of a hardware fault but is a bug in iOS. Few claim that the issue persisted after booting their smartphones and updating the device to iOS 16.2.

Apple is aware of the ongoing issue. The company's Support team earlier this week tweeted asking affected users for more details about the problem and what version of iOS their devices are running.

Affected users have also checked for a workaround to fix the problem from their end. Some say that turning off the Always On Display feature has helped them to resolve this issue. Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have reported that resetting the device also works.

A user who goes by the name Cab1X, citing an Apple engineer, claims that the problem will be addressed in an upcoming iOS 16.2.1 update. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to Apple for a comment on the matter and will update this story when the company responds.

Last week, the Cupertino giant released the iOS 16.2 update with Apple Music Sing feature, Freeform collaboration app, and Apple's Advanced Data Protection. The update also enables 5G network support on compatible iPhones for users in India.

