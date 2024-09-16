Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Plus Pre Orders Saw 48 Percent Increase YoY, Low Demand for ‘Pro’ Models: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone 16 Plus Pre-Orders Saw 48 Percent Increase YoY, Low Demand for ‘Pro’ Models: Ming-Chi Kuo

First weekend pre-order sales of iPhone 16 series are estimated to be about 37 million units – a decrease of about 12.7 percent compared to last year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 13:07 IST
iPhone 16 Plus Pre-Orders Saw 48 Percent Increase YoY, Low Demand for ‘Pro’ Models: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series sale kicks off on September 20 globally and in India

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Plus pre-orders see a 48 percent growth compared to last year
  • Apple’s top-end Pro models are seeing low demand, says analyst
  • Lack of Apple Intelligence at launch said to be one of the factors
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series pre-orders began on September 13 but the demand for most models globally has been high, according to a market analyst. Apple's top performer is said to be the iPhone 16 Plus which has seen the highest growth in pre-orders compared to the previous generation. On the other hand, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are seeing lower demand despite shorter delivery times and up to 100 percent more units ready for shipment.

iPhone 16 Series Pre-Order Demand

In a blog post, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have seen more year-on-year (YoY) demand compared to their previous counterparts. The standard model is said to have 10 percent more first weekend pre-orders, while the Plus variant's demand is a staggering 48 percent more, despite higher average delivery time compared to iPhone 15 Plus.

The total first weekend pre-order sales of the iPhone 16 series are estimated to be approximately 37 million units – a decrease of about 12.7 percent compared to last year. One of the major contributing factors is said to be a falling demand for the iPhone 16 Pro models. The pre-order volumes for the iPhone 16 series are attributed to the introduction of the new tetraprism lens on the iPhone 16 Pro, as well as a stable pricing strategy as last year.

According to Kuo, the lack of Apple Intelligence features (the company's artificial intelligence suite) at launch may be one of the reasons behind the low pre-order numbers. Features such as writing tools, a smarter Siri, Clean Up tool, and Image Playground were previewed by the Cupertino-based tech giant at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June. Although a handful of them are slated to make their debut with the iOS 18.1 update next month, some have been delayed till next year.

However, the analyst further suggested that there is still hope for Apple to increase its iPhone 16 sales following the release of Apple Intelligence as well as during the holiday season. The tech giant is tipped to implement aggressive strategies to revive the market demand of its flagship new iPhone models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iphone 16 pre order, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Plus pre order, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iphone 16 pro max pre order, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 to Start on September 27; Offers Teased

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Plus Pre-Orders Saw 48 Percent Increase YoY, Low Demand for ‘Pro’ Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Details
  2. Flipkart Announces Dates for Big Billion Days Sale 2024: See Offers
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Moto AI, IP68 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nothing Announces Offer on Earbuds, Smartwatches During Flipkart Sale
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  6. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  7. iPhone 16 Plus High in Demand, iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Saw Decline: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Release Time, Supported iPhone Models, Features
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 2024 With 4K HDR Display Launched in India: Details
  3. Lava Blaze 3 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  4. USDC-Issuer Circle Partners with Sony to Expand Stablecoin Adoption via Soneium
  5. Greenhouse Gas is Rising Rapidly in Atmosphere Due to Human Activities, Highlights New Report
  6. Why We Forget Thoughts Instantly? Brain Functions Behind Memory Loss Explained
  7. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Nothing Announces Offers on Ear A, CMF Watch Pro and Other Products
  9. Clipper Malware Poses Threat to Crypto Transactions: Binance Urges Users to Triple-Check Withdrawal Addresses
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »