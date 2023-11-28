Technology News
iPhone 15 Series Display Shipments Reveal Increased Demand Compared to Previous Models: Report

Despite an increase in price for the top-of-the-line model, Apple reportedly saw increased demand for the iPhone 15 Pro models in October.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 13:05 IST
iPhone 15 Series Display Shipments Reveal Increased Demand Compared to Previous Models: Report

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) is more expensive than its predecessor

Highlights
  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are reportedly growing in popularity
  • Demand for the iPhone 15 series also appears to be rising
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with better hardware and is more expensive
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched earlier this year and Apple's high-end handsets could be on their way to becoming the most popular models in the series, according to a report. Market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max made up 71 percent of the panels shipped for the iPhone 15 series in October, up from 65 percent a month before. This year, Apple increased the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro Max due to camera and storage upgrades.

According to DSCC's latest Monthly Flagship Smartphone Tracker report, the iPhone 15 series also appears to be growing in popularity compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series that were launched in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Based on shipment data for the iPhone 15 series, it appears that the latest models grew 16 percent over the iPhone 14 lineup, while they were 21 percent higher than the panel shipments for the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are growing in popularity, with a 6 percent rise (to 71 percent) in the share of iPhone 15 series panels shipped in October, according to the report. The iPhone maker could see increased growth in the coming months.

It is worth noting that the increase in shipments for the Pro models comes despite a price hike for the more advanced iPhone 15 Pro Max model. The top-of-the-line model features a periscope camera setup for improved optical zoom and the base option now comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage — double the amount available on its predecessor.

The Cupertino company's largest supplier for the panels on the iPhone 15 series is Samsung Display and the South Korean tech conglomerate had an 81 percent share — down one percent and up two percent compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models in the same period last year.

Other firms have also started making panels for the iPhone 15 series — LG is reportedly manufacturing iPhone 15 Pro Max displays with an 18 percent share in panel shipments in October. Meanwhile, China's BOE had a 1 percent share in iPhone 15 panel shipments. Both companies also produce displays for previous iPhone models.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
