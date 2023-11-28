iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched earlier this year and Apple's high-end handsets could be on their way to becoming the most popular models in the series, according to a report. Market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max made up 71 percent of the panels shipped for the iPhone 15 series in October, up from 65 percent a month before. This year, Apple increased the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro Max due to camera and storage upgrades.

According to DSCC's latest Monthly Flagship Smartphone Tracker report, the iPhone 15 series also appears to be growing in popularity compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series that were launched in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Based on shipment data for the iPhone 15 series, it appears that the latest models grew 16 percent over the iPhone 14 lineup, while they were 21 percent higher than the panel shipments for the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are growing in popularity, with a 6 percent rise (to 71 percent) in the share of iPhone 15 series panels shipped in October, according to the report. The iPhone maker could see increased growth in the coming months.

It is worth noting that the increase in shipments for the Pro models comes despite a price hike for the more advanced iPhone 15 Pro Max model. The top-of-the-line model features a periscope camera setup for improved optical zoom and the base option now comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage — double the amount available on its predecessor.

The Cupertino company's largest supplier for the panels on the iPhone 15 series is Samsung Display and the South Korean tech conglomerate had an 81 percent share — down one percent and up two percent compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models in the same period last year.

Other firms have also started making panels for the iPhone 15 series — LG is reportedly manufacturing iPhone 15 Pro Max displays with an 18 percent share in panel shipments in October. Meanwhile, China's BOE had a 1 percent share in iPhone 15 panel shipments. Both companies also produce displays for previous iPhone models.

