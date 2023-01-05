Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Faster Memory, 3nm A18 Bionic SoC: All Details

iPhone 16 Pro models could be much better at multitasking functions than older models.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2023 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (pictured above) are powered by the A16 Bionic SoC.

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series this year
  • The iPhone 16 Pro models are tipped to feature LPDDR5X RAM
  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature an A17 Bionic SoC

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus. iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in September last year. The Cupertino, California based manufacturer makes iterative upgrades in every new generation of iPhones and it seems 2024's lineup could feature improved memory and processing capabilities. According to a tipster, the iPhone 16 could get faster memory, while this year's iPhone 15 models could feature similar hardware in the memory department to the iPhone 14 series.

According to a tweet by tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) a next-generation A18 Bionic SoC could feature on the iPhone 16 Pro models, based on TSMC's enhanced 3nm process, while the A17 Bionic on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models could utilise TSMC's N3B chip process. According to the report, the tipster also said that the iPhone 16 Pro could have faster LPDDR5X RAM. The current iPhone 14 Pro models pack LPDDR5 memory (the base iPhone 14 includes LPDDR4X RAM) and this year's iPhone 15 could feature the same, according to the tipster.

While the iPhone 15 might not get an upgrade in the chipset department, it is tipped to get 8GB of RAM, an upgrade on the existing 6GB of RAM on iPhone 14 series. These expected upgrades on the upcoming iPhone models could offer faster functionality and better multitasking capabilities.

The upcoming iPhone 15 has seen continuous speculation about its design and features. Recently, a technology analyst said that the two non-Pro models in the lineup, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Currently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a 12-megapixel sensor, while the Pro models include a 48-megapixel camera.

The non-Pro models of the iPhone 15 are also expected to be powered by be powered by the A16 Bionic SoC. The analyst also said that Apple could finally bring the USB Type-C port to the iPhone 15.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could reportedly feature a titanium frame and solid-state buttons with haptic feedback.

