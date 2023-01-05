Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network

Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network

Jio says its 5G network will expand rapidly across the state, covering the cities of Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur, and Balasore by February.

By ANI | Updated: 5 January 2023 15:47 IST
Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio created a unique True 5G experience zone in Bhubaneswar to demonstrate its benefits

Highlights
  • Jio 5G will reach all tehsils, talukas of Bhubaneswar by December
  • The city is gearing up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup this month
  • Jio launched its 5G services in Indore, Bhopal last month

Jio on Thursday launched its 5G services in Odisha - starting with Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. "The temple city Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack will be the first cities to get Jio True 5G services starting today," Reliance Jio said in a release.

The launch was made in presence of Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Education, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan. Jio said the launch came at an apt time as the city gears up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup later this month.

At a special event in the state's capital city Bhubaneswar, Jio created a unique True 5G experience zone and demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G.

The Jio 5G network will expand rapidly across the state, covering the cities of Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur, and Balasore by February, and subsequently reach all tehsils and talukas by December 2023, a Jio spokesperson said in the release.

"We feel very fortunate with all the love that Jio has received in Odisha. Jio commands more than two-thirds data market share. Two in every three smartphone users in Odisha use Jio. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True 5G to every person in Odisha because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver," the spokesperson said in the statement.

Last month, Jio announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, making it the only operator in the state to launch 5G services in these cities. Jio users in the city of Indore and Bhopal, would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, the company stated at the time.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio 5G, Jio True 5G, 5G in India
Microsoft, ISRO Partner to Support Space Technology Startups in India: All Details
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster

Related Stories

Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  4. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched
  6. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  7. OnePlus 11 Pro Won't Be Launched by the Company, Senior Executive Says
  8. Redmi Note 12 5G First Impressions: No Longer a Budget Option
  9. CES 2023 Unveiled: The Coolest Startups and Tech Demos on Day One
  10. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptosat, SpaceX Push Out Satellite ‘Crypto2’ into Earth’s Orbit: Details
  2. Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) With NASA, IBM Watson Technology Launched: All Details
  3. Binance's Deal to Acquire Bankrupt Voyager Digital Faces US SEC Objection: All Details
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Faster Memory, 3nm A18 Bionic SoC: All Details
  5. Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network
  6. Microsoft, ISRO Partner to Support Space Technology Startups in India: All Details
  7. Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Rips Camera Angles Straight From the PlayStation Game
  8. Windows 7, Windows 8.1 to Stop Receiving Security Updates, Support From January 10
  9. Magic Eden Hit With 'Massive Exploit', Customers Accidentally Purchase 25 Fake NFTs on Platform
  10. Motorola Rolls Out Update to Enable Jio True 5G Support on Several Smartphones in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.