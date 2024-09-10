iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were unveiled at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event on Monday as the company's latest flagship smartphones. These are the company's most capable smartphones and are powered by the top-of-the-line A18 Pro chip, that also powers new Apple Intelligence features that are part of iOS 18. The new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max also feature larger displays than their predecessors, and both phones are equipped with an upgraded ultrawide angle camera.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Pricing and Availability

iPhone 16 Pro pricing starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the base 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700) for the 256GB option. Customers can also purchase the handsets in 512GB and 1TB storage models, in in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium colour options.

Apple will start accepting preorders for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max on September 13, and the phones will be available to purchase via Apple's website and authorised retailers starting September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are dual SIM (US: eSIM, Worldwide: Nano+eSIM) smartphones that run on iOS 18 out-of-the-box and are powered by Apple's second-generation 3nm A18 Pro chip that is claimed to offer an XX increase in performance compared to last year's models. Both phones will eventually offer support for all Apple Intelligence features when iOS 18.1 rolls out. Some of these features are currently unavailable in the EU, according to the company.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion), up to 2,000nits peak brightness, and Apple's upgraded Ceramic Shield protection.

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are equipped with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel wide primary camera with an f/1.78 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture and a 'tetraprism' periscope lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom performance. A 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture is located on the front, for taking video calls and capturing selfies. The phones also support 4K 120fps recording.

In addition to the Action button that replaced the Mute switch last year, Apple has also equipped the new iPhone 16 series with a Capture button that can be used to quickly launch the camera. Like their predecessors, these phones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

You get up to 1TB of storage on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The handsets offer 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port. Apple usually keeps battery capacities under wraps, but we can expect these details to surface during teardown videos in the coming days. They can be charged at 27W using a compatible charger, or at 15W using a MagSafe or Qi2-compatible wireless charging adapter.