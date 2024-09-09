iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were launched by Apple on Monday at its latest hardware launch event. These smartphones are powered by a new A18 chip and run on iOS 18, along with support for Apple Intelligence — the company's take on artificial intelligence (AI). Like their predecessors, they are equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also feature the Action button that arrived with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, and a new Camera Control button.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Pricing and Availability

iPhone 16 pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100), while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500) for the base 128GB variant. Both phones are available with up to 512GB of storage.

The phones will be available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine colour options. Pre-orders start on September 13 with sales kicking off on September 20.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus specifications and features

The newly launched iPhone 16 is a dual SIM (US: eSIM, Worldwide: Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on iOS 18. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core A18 chipset that features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. Like the iPhone 16 Pro model, these phones will support Apple Intelligence features showcased by the company at WWDC 2024 that will also make their way to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, upgraded Ceramic Shield protection, and the Dynamic Island. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 16 Plus has the same specifications has the standard model, but sports a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The phones also get the Action button from the iPhone 15 Pro series along with a new Camera control button on the right side. You can use the latter to zoom, click pictures, record video and more with just a tap or slide.

Like the iPhone 15 series, the new handsets are equipped with a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and an f/1.6 aperture, and they also feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and autofocus. The ultrawide camera also enables macro photography. For selfies and video calling, there's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. The new camera design also enables Spatial video and photo capture.

Connectivity options on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC, and a USB Type-C port. You get up to 512GB of inbuilt storage on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Apple does not typically announce the amount of RAM or battery capacities of its smartphones, but these values are expected to be revealed during teardowns of the handset.