Apple Watch Series 10 was launched globally at Apple's “Its Glowtime” event held at Apple Park, California, on Monday. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its latest smartwatch lineup in two variants. Apple's newest smartwatches sport a slimmer design to its predecessor, larger display, while still offering the digital crown and the physical button on the right side of the watch. They also boast of a new chipset with Apple Intelligence features. With the Watch Series 10, Apple has expanded the Depth app to include all standard models. The company has also unveiled a new Black Satin colourway of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 2 Price

Apple Watch Series 10 price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) in the US. It is available in two variants: GPS and LTE, with the latter priced at $499. Pre-orders will begin today and it will go on sale starting September 20.

In addition to Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Satin colourway will be available for purchase at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000). Its pre-orders will commence today and will be available for purchase starting September 20.

Apple Watch Series 10 Specifications

According to Apple, the Watch Series 10 is equipped with a new wide-angle OLED display and rounded corners, which makes it easier to type messages and passcodes. It boasts the company's largest-ever display on the standard Apple Watch lineup, which is now said to be 40 percent brighter than its predecessor. At just 9.7mm, Apple says the Watch Series 10 is also its thinnest-ever Apple Watch. It sports a polished aluminium frame made using Silicone nanoparticles. The company has also unveiled a titanium variant of the Apple Watch Series 10 that is said to weigh less than the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9.

Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chipset with a four-core neural engine which is claimed to be 30 percent smaller. Users can also now play music and podcasts directly on their smartwatch using the inbuilt speaker. The smartwatch offers up to 50m water resistance. Apple says Watch Series 10 is its fastest charging smartwatch yet, with up to 80 percent of charge achieved with just 30 minutes of charging.

Another notable upgrade this year is the inclusion of a sleep apnea detection feature. Apple Watch Series 10's accelerometer can measure breathing disturbances. Additionally, the smartwatch also checks restfulness in sleep. Using machine learning, Apple analyses this data every 30 days and shows this data to the user, informing them of any irregularities in their sleep cycle. This feature is said to be available in 150 countries.

Apple Watch Series 10 also carries features offered by its predecessor such as medications reminder and Atrial fibrillation (AFib) alerts.