Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 and the AirPods 4 at its hardware launch event.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2024 00:21 IST
Apple announces iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro models pricing in India iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at 89,900. On the other hand, pricing for the iPhone 16 Pro in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900 with 128GB of storage, and Rs. 1,44,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB base model. 

2024-09-10T00:39:48+0530

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event endsThat was a quick presentation, with Apple announcing four new smartphones, two AirPods 4 variants, and a new Apple Watch model. The company also gave us a recap of the Apple Intelligence features coming later this year. Updated colour options of some current generation models like the Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Max and other devices will also be available soon. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more coverage of Apple's newly launched iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models over the coming days. You can also follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads, Google News and YouTube. 

2024-09-10T00:20:04+0530

iOS 18 release date announced Apple will roll out iOS 18 to supported iPhone models — that's the iPhone XR and newer models — on September 16, exactly one week from now. Apple Intelligence features will be rolled starting next month with the US, according to the company.

2024-09-10T00:14:58+0530

Apple's current iPhone lineup Here is Apple's updated iPhone lineup, from the iPhone SE (2022) to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been discontinued, as expected.  

2024-09-10T00:10:19+0530

Apple announces iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro pricing and availability iPhone 16 Pro pricing starts at $999 and iPhone 16 Pro Max at $1,199 and the phones will be available for purchase starting on September 20.

2024-09-10T00:07:18+0530

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are both equipped with a Camera Control button New photography styles are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro model, while the handsets will be equipped with the same Camera Control button on the standard iPhone 16 models. 

2024-09-09T23:55:08+0530

Apple A18 Pro chip powers iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple's new A18 Pro chip features a 16-core neural processing unit that delivers 35 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for Apple Intelligence features. It also 17 percent more memory bandwidth than the A17 Pro chip. The CPU has 2 performance cores and four efficiency cores that are claimed to deliver up to 15 percent faster than the A17 Pro that powered last year's Pro models.

2024-09-09T23:53:27+0530

Apple unveils iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen. It also has the thinnest bezels on an iPhone to date, according to the company. It comes in Black Titanium White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium colourways. It also comes with larger batteries.

2024-09-09T23:46:42+0530

Apple 'It's Glowtime' launch event: iPhone 16 pricing announced iPhone 16 pricing starts at $799 and the smartphone (and $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus) will be available starting on September 20. Here's a quick overview of the smartphone, from the new Apple A18 chip to the Camera Control button and the Apple Intelligence features that will be available on the handset. 

2024-09-09T23:42:12+0530

Apple says iPhone 16 lets users take macro photos, capture spatial video The iPhone 16 uses the 12-megapixel ultrawide camera to capture macro photos. The phone has the same 48-megapixel camera as the iPhone 15. The vertical camera layout also allows users to capture Spatial Video using the handset. 

2024-09-09T23:36:14+0530

iPhone 16 to get support for Visual Intelligence feature using Camera Control button  Apple will allow users to point their iPhone 16 camera and touch the new dedicated button to perform a visual lookup using Apple Intelligence. It will also support Google image lookup and ChatGPT integration. 

2024-09-09T23:28:56+0530

Apple Intelligence rollout begins next month in the US Some of these features have already made their way to recent builds of iOS 18.1 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These features were first showed off at WWDC 2024. 

2024-09-09T23:26:16+0530

iPhone 16 features A18 chip, dedicated camera button  The iPhone 16 is equipped with both the Action button from the iPhone 15 Pro and a new touch sensitive touch button for camera controls. It's powered by an Apple A18 chip that is said to be more powerful than is 30 percent faster in CPU performance than the A16 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 15, while using 30 percent less power.

2024-09-09T23:18:16+0530

Apple unveils iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, Action Button  Apple says its latest iPhone 16 model is built from the ground up with Apple Intelligence, Apple's take on artificial intelligence. 

2024-09-09T23:13:54+0530

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) updated with Hearing Protection feature Apple says that its second-generation AirPods Pro will be updated with a new feature that protects users who are in loud places. It will use machine learning to automatically protect users from loud sounds when the enter these environments, according to the company. This feature will also be enabled by default. Apple will also allow users to check if they are experiencing hearing loss using their AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)/ Later this year, Apple will also allow users to utilise their AirPods Pro as a hearing aid.

2024-09-09T23:10:11+0530

Apple unveils a second AirPods 4 model with ANC and Transparency mode A second pair of AirPods was unveiled at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event on Monday. This model comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes. The standard model is priced at $129 and the more advanced model costs $179.

2024-09-09T23:04:22+0530

AirPods 4 Announced at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event Apple's new AirPods 4 model is powered by the H2 chip, which is claimed to deliver improved audio quality and Personalised Spatial Audio. Call quality is also said to be enhanced using machine learning and voice isolation, according to Apple. It comes with force sensors. The charging case also has a USB Type-C port.

2024-09-09T23:01:11+0530

Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched in Black Titanium colourway The Apple Watch 2 that was launched in 2023 is now available in a new Titanium Black colourway and will be available on September 20. Pricing for the Apple Watch 2 starts at $799, according to Apple.

2024-09-09T22:57:16+0530

Apple Watch Series 10 pricing announced Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 and the smartwatch will be available for purchase starting on September 20. 

2024-09-09T22:53:41+0530

Apple Watch Series 10 summary

2024-09-09T22:53:25+0530

Apple Watch Series 10 will offer support for sleep apnea detection According to the company, the Apple Watch Series 10 will offer support for sleep apnea detection on over 150 countries later this month. This is the first major feature to be added to the Apple Watch in years, and will be accessible on the latest model.

2024-09-09T22:48:46+0530

Apple Watch Series 10 to be available in Titanium finish Apple Watch Series 10 will offer support for faster charging, with a 30-minute charge delivering over 80 percent of battery life. The smartwatch will also be available in a Titanium finish.  

2024-09-09T22:44:08+0530

Apple 'It's Glowtime' event: Apple Watch Series 10 announced  The company has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 at the 'It's Glowtime' event. It's thinner than previous models, but has a larger display. It also sports the first wide-angle OLED display from Apple. It's also 40 percent brighter than previous models. Apple says it will update once a second instead of once a minute, while staying power efficient. 

2024-09-09T22:39:29+0530

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event to begin shortly Only a few minutes minutes remain until Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event begins and Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series, comprising four models, as well as new Apple Watch models and more affordable AirPods at the launch event.

2024-09-09T22:25:00+0530

Apple Watch Series 10 might be the only smartwatch to debut tonightWhile previous reports suggested that three Apple Watch models would launch at the upcoming 'It's Glowtime' event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that the company won't unveil a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the purported Apple Watch SE (2024) model could also be delayed.Read more about what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 10 here

2024-09-09T22:05:28+0530

Will all iPhone 16 models be equipped with a capture button?Apple is rumoured to equip the iPhone 16 series of smartphones with a new touch-sensitive capture button that is said to launch the camera app and allow users to quickly capture images. Will this dedicated camera button be available on all four models expected to debut tonight? We'll know more when Apple's launch event begins at 10:30pm.Read more about the dedicated capture button on the iPhone 16 series

2024-09-09T21:38:18+0530

Tim Cook's X post ahead of Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event Apple's next launch event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Ahead of the upcoming event, Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted an image on X (formerly Twitter). Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gVgtMbZhaM— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 9, 2024

2024-09-09T20:58:05+0530

Apple 'It's Glowtime' event: Apple Store goes downBefore every launch event, the Apple Store goes down as the company adds listings for all of its new products. This means that you can't buy new Apple devices from the company's website until the new devices are unveiled tonight.

2024-09-09T20:53:19+0530

iPhone 16 details leak ahead of Apple's launch eventApple is expected to launch four iPhone 16 models tonight, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already leaked key details of these smartphones. With two more hours until we hear from Apple about the iPhone 16 lineup, here's a glance at some of the leaked information related to the upcoming smartphone models.Find out more about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro here

2024-09-09T20:38:05+0530

Apple 'It's Glowtime' event begins tonight: How to live stream the eventApple's iPhone launch event is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm IST and there are multiple ways to watch a livestream of the event. We have a useful guide to help you watch Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event. You can also keep an eye on our live blog by keeping this page open on your smartphone or computer while you watch the launch event.How to watch the Apple event livestream 

2024-09-09T20:34:15+0530

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' launch event saw the launch of four new smartphones — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 and a new pair of affordable AirPods 4 at the launch event. The release dates for iOS 18 and watchOS 11 were also announced, as well as Apple's timeline to roll out Apple Intelligence features in supported markets. 

Remember to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for comprehensive coverage of Apple's iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Apple Watch Series 10 as well as Apple's fourth-generation AirPods.

