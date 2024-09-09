AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) updated with Hearing Protection feature Apple says that its second-generation AirPods Pro will be updated with a new feature that protects users who are in loud places. It will use machine learning to automatically protect users from loud sounds when the enter these environments, according to the company. This feature will also be enabled by default. Apple will also allow users to check if they are experiencing hearing loss using their AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)/ Later this year, Apple will also allow users to utilise their AirPods Pro as a hearing aid.

2024-09-09T23:10:11+0530