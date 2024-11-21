Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September next year. Rumors surrounding the new iPhone 17 Air model which is expected to replace the Plus version in the next lineup have been buzzing for a while, and recently, some renders of the speculated model have come to light alongside price range. The iPhone 17 Air is said to have a thin build and get a 6.6-inch display. It is likely to pack a 24-megapixel front camera.

AppleTrack in a YouTube video revealed the alleged design, specifications, and potential pricing of the iPhone 17 Air. The video includes the concept renders of the phone in multiple colours showcasing its ultra-thin build and states that its chassis is crafted from a combination of titanium and aluminium. These renders depict an iPhone model that takes design cues from the iPhone 6 with a slim build. It is said to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. The display could offer improved scratch resistance and include the Dynamic Island feature.

Apple is expected to integrate the under-display Face ID technology in the 2025 iPhone models. It could double the front camera resolution to 24-megapixel in the iPhone 17 Air, from the iPhone 16 Plus's 12-megapixel. On the rear, the YouTuber notes that it will have a single rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor. The single rear camera could include the 2x telephoto functions of the current iPhone 16.

The YouTuber suggests a change in the rear camera design as well. Apple could shift the camera module from the left corner to the midline of the back panel. Further, the iPhone 17 Air is said to include Apple's first ever 5G and Wi-Fi chips. It will run on an A19 chip and ship with Apple Intelligence features, he added.

iPhone 17 Air Price Range (leaked)

The video suggests a premium price range for the iPhone 17 Air. It is said to be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000). This would be a bit steep considering the $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500) price tag of the iPhone 16 Plus for the 128GB storage model.

Like previous iPhone lineups, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September 2025. The iPhone 17 Air was initially rumoured to be called iPhone 17 Slim. As per past leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro models will run on Apple's A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could include an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. We can expect more details about the next iPhone family to appear online over the coming months.