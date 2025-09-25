Apple has reportedly issued an explanation behind the ‘scratchgate' narrative surrounding the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since their launch, the top-of-the-line iPhone models have grabbed headlines, for various reasons. Following their availability in stores, multiple reports claimed that the new iPhone 17 Pro models were extremely prone to scratches, especially around the new MagSafe cutout. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has rebuffed these claims, citing worn MagSafe stands as the reason.

What Causes Scratches on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units?

The issue first surfaced when a Bloomberg report highlighted multiple instances of wear and tear on the iPhone 17 Pro demo units at Apple Stores. This occurred particularly around the MagSafe panel at the back of the phone, which is separately attached on top of the unibody design. It raised concerns about the long-term durability of the handset, and it was speculated that the switch from titanium to aluminium was one of the potential causes.

In a statement issued to 9to5Mac, Apple explained that the marks on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro demo units were not scratches. Instead, it is material transfer from worn MagSage stands that were used in some stores. The imperfections can be removed with cleaning, according to the company.

Apple said that this issue is not limited to iPhone 17 Pro, but also other iPhone models, such as the iPhone 16 series demo units.

Meanwhile, there have been cases where paint chips have been observed around the edges of the new camera plateau on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 doesn't feature a redesigned camera island, so it doesn't appear to be affected by the issue.

Apple told 9to5Mac that the edges of the phone have similar characteristics to anodised aluminium cases on other Apple products, such as MacBooks. While they are durable and have undergone rigorous testing, users may see small abrasions as part of normal wear and tear over time.

Previously, iFixit put the iPhone 17 Pro under a microscope to discover that the anodisation process around the camera island has another anodised layer beneath it, which is what is seen stripping away in multiple videos on social media. This is said to be due to an effect known as “spalling”, which results in a brittle nature of the anodised layer.