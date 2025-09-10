Apple on Tuesday launched the all-new iPhone 17 series, featuring the base iPhone 17 alongside Pro models - 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Apart from the three usual iPhone models we have seen over the years, Apple also announced an all-new iPhone dubbed Air. The new model replaces the Plus models from the last two years, specifically the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest iPhone ever made, and the company claims it can deliver pro performance. In this article, we will break down the Indian prices of all the products that have launched at Apple's Awe Dropping event. The list of new products is long and includes the iPhones mentioned above, alongside AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3.

iPhone 17 price in India

Apple has this year bumped the base storage across all models launched to 256GB. Earlier, the base storage model started at 128GB. Indeed, a smart move by Apple, which means users can get double the entry storage from the previous generation at the same price.

iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 102,900 for the 512GB model. The 17 will be available in five colour options - lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black.

The iPhone 17 comes with a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display compared to last year's iPhone 16

iPhone Air price in India

The iPhone Air comes in three storage options - 256GB priced at Rs. 119,900, 512GB at Rs. 139,900 and 1TB at Rs. 159,900. It comes in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue colours.

iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max price in India

The 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are the first iPhones to feature a vapour chamber and also feature the top-tier A19 Pro chip. Similar to the iPhone 17 model, the Pro models also start at 256GB storage.

The iPhone 17 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 134,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 154,900 for the 512GB, and Rs. 174,900 for the 1TB storage model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 149,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 169,900 for the 512GB, and Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB storage model. And for the very first time, Apple has introduced an all-new 2TB storage model that will be priced at Rs. 229,900.

AirPods Pro 3 price in India

Apple's first product of the keynote was the AirPods Pro 3. Notably, the new TWS can now be pre-ordered, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. In India, it will be available at Rs. 25,900.

The AirPods Pro 3 can now be pre-ordered in India

Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3 prices in India

The Apple Watch Series 11 is available in two sizes - 42mm and 46mm. It comes in jet black, rose gold, silver, and new space grey aluminium cases. The Watch Series 11 is now available for pre-order and also comes in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate colours. The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm size, while the 46mm size comes at Rs. 49,900.

Notably, the Series 11 comes in GPS-only and Cellular models, with the latter pricing going up to Rs. 59,900. Additionally, Apple has also announced Titanium models starting at Rs. 79,900.

Apple Watch Series 11 can now be pre-ordered in India, with availability beginning Friday, September 19

The Apple Watch SE 3, the most affordable smartwatch, was launched on Tuesday. It is now up for pre-orders and will be available on Friday, September 19. The Apple Watch SE 3 starts at Rs. 25,900 for the 40mm band size, while it also comes in a 44mm size priced at Rs. 28,900. The Watch SE 3 also gets a Cellular model that's priced at Rs. 30,900 for the 40mm size and Rs. 33,900 for the 44mm band size.

Lastly, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 also made its debut on Tuesday and is now available for pre-order in India. It comes in Natural and Black finishes, and you can choose a strap from a host of options, including the Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band, and Titanium Milanese Loop. It starts at Rs. 89,900 for the standard model and goes up to Rs. 104,900 for the Titanium Milanese Loop band.

FAQs:

Q. When can I pre-order the iPhone 17 in India, and when will it be available?

The iPhone 17 will be up for pre-order starting September 12 at 5:30 PM IST and will be available starting September 19.

Q. Does the Indian version of the iPhone 17 come with a physical SIM slot?

Yes. Unlike the US-made models, which support eSIM only. In India, iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will come with physical SIM support.

Q. Does iPhone Air support eSIM only?

Yes, the iPhone Air model features an eSIM-only design, meaning it won't support eSIM.

Q. What are the colour options for the iPhone Air?

The latest iPhone Air will be available in four colours - space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

Q. What are the colour options for the iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 will be available in five colours - black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

Q. What are the colour options for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will be available in deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver colours.