iPhone 18 Series to Feature LTPO+ Display Panel With Under-Display IR Sensor for Face ID: Report

iPhone 18 series may only feature a small hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the Face ID tech remains beneath the display.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 15:46 IST
Apple brought ProMotion to the vanilla iPhone with the iPhone 17 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple may upgrade iPhone 18 displays with LTPO+ panel technology
  • Samsung Display and LG Display may supply iPhone 18 screens
  • Under-display Face ID may replace the Dynamic Island notch
Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series in September. While the Pro models were expected to garner all the headlines, it was the vanilla iPhone 17 that became the talk of the town, courtesy of the massive upgrades on offer. According to a report, the iPhone 18 series will bring further improvements in display technology, leveraging LTPO+ (Low Temperature Crystal Silicon Oxide) panels. The purported Apple handsets could also pack under-display infrared sensors, possibly for biometric authentication.

iPhone 18 Series Display Upgrades

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, Apple will source display panels for the iPhone 18 series and its highly-awaited iPhone Fold from Samsung Display and LG Display. While the China-based display manufacturer BOE Display was also involved in the supply-chain of the iPhone 17 models, the company reportedly faced a setback related to quality issues.

Since iPhone 18's display technology is said to have greater technical difficulty in manufacturing, BOE Display may not be involved in Apple's upcoming lineup.

The report mentions that Apple is requiring LTPO+ panels for the iPhone 18 series. It is believed to be the next iteration of the LTPO display technology, utilising oxide TFTs for switching and driving transistors, potentially resulting in better brightness uniformity, faster response, and improved power efficiency.

Apart from this, the LTPO+ panel might also feature an under-display infrared (IR) sensor. This sensor has multiple uses on an iPhone, including for Face ID authentication. Its reported inclusion hints towards under-display Face ID being offered on the iPhone 18 models, something which has been rumoured to arrive on iPhone for some time now.

In theory, it would allow the Cupertino-based tech giant to eliminate the pill-shaped notch, referred to as the Dynamic Island, for a cleaner appearance. Consequently, the iPhone 18 series may only feature a small hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the Face ID tech remains beneath the display.

In addition to the iPhone 18 series, Apple is also expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, in 2026. Samsung Display is reported to be the exclusive supplier for the foldable screen. As per the report, the company has eliminated wrinkles by making it unfold to the left and right around the vertical axis.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
