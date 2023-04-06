Technology News
Last year, Apple reportedly accounted for 25 percent of the value of India's total smartphone shipments.

By ANI | Updated: 6 April 2023 16:47 IST
Apple accounted for 25 per cent of the value of India's total smartphone shipments

Highlights
  • In 2022, the shipment volumes of iPhones manufactured in India increased
  • China manufactures up to 85 per cent of iPhones around the world
  • Foxconn Technology will invest around USD 700 million in a new plant

iPhones made in India increased in volume and value last year as Apple moved to shift some of its production away from China to diversify its supply chain, South China Morning Post reported.

In 2022, the shipment volumes of iPhones manufactured in India increased by 65 percent year on year. In addition, the value of iPhones rose by 162 percent, South China Morning Post reported citing a report published by market research firm Counterpoint last week.

Last year, Apple accounted for 25 percent of the value of India's total smartphone shipments, which shows a rise from 12 percent in 2021, the SCMP reported citing the Counterpoint.

China manufactures up to 85 percent of iPhones around the world, Xinmei Shen said in the South China Morning Post report. However, Beijing faces the risk of losing its dominance as Apple is taking measures to shift its manufacturing supply chain outside China.

Apple is among the global tech brands that are seeking to reduce their reliance on China for production amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and production disruptions in China due to the Chinese government's stringent COVID-19 measures, according to the South China Morning Post report.

In 2020, India launched a USD 6.65 billion plan that offered incentives to global smartphone makers for shifting their production to the country. Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology is reportedly intending to invest around USD 700 million in a new plant in India to enhance local production, according to the news report.

The decision has raised concerns among social media users in China that the country was at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain, Xinmei Shen said in the news report. India is expected to assemble up to 50 percent of Apple's iPhones by 2027, which shows an increase from fewer than 5 percent at present, The South China Morning Post reported citing Taiwan's Digitimes Research forecast in January.

The production will make India on par with the scale of production in mainland China, as per the South China Morning Post report. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, scrambled to restore full production capacity at its manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou after severe disruptions that included worker protests and an exodus of thousands of employees amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 5, Foxconn announced a major investment in Karnataka that will generate over one lakh jobs, according to an official statement. As much as 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks.

During his visit to India, Young Liu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed topics related to enhancing India's tech and innovation ecosystem.

Hon Hai Technology (Foxconn) tweeted, "Chairman Young Liu is visiting India. Today we had a warm meeting with Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and updated him on our good progress in the country. Foxconn will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive."

In response to a tweet by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), PM Modi tweeted; "Had a good meeting with Young Liu. Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system."

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Foxconn, iPhones
