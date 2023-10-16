Apple's festive season sale is live and the company has begun offering its products at discounted prices during the sale. As part of the ongoing sale, customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 — this is valid on select products. Meanwhile, Apple is also offering an additional Rs. 6,000 off when exchanging your older iPhone during the sale. If you are planning to buy the latest iPhone models at discounted rates, you can make purchases using your HDFC bank card to avail of the Diwali promotion.

During the ongoing Apple festive season sale, you can purchase the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at a discount of Rs. 6,000, while the discount on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is Rs. 5,000. Apple is also selling the iPhone 14 models, iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE (2022) with discounts of Rs. 4,000, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 2,000, respectively.

Apple has listed discounts on various products on its website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Apple

These discounts are only applicable on purchases made using HDFC bank credit cards, according to details shared on Apple's website. You can also get an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 67,800, when you trade in an eligible iPhone.

As per details shared by Apple, customers can avail of the discounts on various products via local Apple stores — the company has launched two stores in India — or via the company's official website and the Apple Store app. They can also avail of trade in options for their existing smartphone and Apple will pick up the older handset when the iPhone is delivered, according to the company.

Customers can also pick up their orders from the nearest Apple Store themselves or avail of express delivery options. Apple also offers free engraving — with a mix of text, emoji and numbers — on specific products including an iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Apple festive season sale discounts and offers

Apple is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with an M2 chip, as well as the Mac Studio and the 13-inch MacBook Pro and larger models. You can also purchase the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, the 24-inch iMac, and the Mac mini with discounts of Rs. 8,000, Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

Similarly, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and the iPad Air models are now on sale with a discount of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the iPad (9th generation) and iPad (10th generation) are now Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 4,000 cheaper than before. Apple is also offering a Rs. 3,000 discount on the iPad mini.

You can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a discount of Rs. 5,000 during the Apple festive season sale, while the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch SE are Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 2,000 off. Apple's HomePod and second-generation AirPods Pro can be picked up with a Rs. 2,000 discount during the ongoing sale.

As part of the festive season promotions, Apple is also hosting "Light up Mumbai", a series of Apple Sessions scheduled to take place between October 19 and November 14. The first session will be with rapper King at the Apple Store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday at 7:30 pm, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.