Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Will Go on Sale Later in February: Report

Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 as early as next week without a launch event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2025 12:46 IST
Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Will Go on Sale Later in February: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple could soon launch the first iPhone SE model with Face ID and a display notch

  • Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone SE 4 in the coming days
  • The Cupertino company's first 5G modem could debut on the iPhone SE 4
  • The iPhone SE 4 could arrive with a higher price tag than the 2022 model
iPhone SE 4 will be launched in the coming days and Apple's upcoming smartphone could go on sale later this month, according to a Bloomberg report. The company has released three versions of the iPhone SE since 2016, and the next generation model is expected to resemble the iPhone 14 and arrive without a home button and Touch ID. Apple no longer ships devices with a Lightning port, which means the iPhone SE 4 will arrive with a USB Type-C port. It is also said to offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone SE 4 Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing people familiar with Apple's plans, Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to launch the iPhone SE 4 "as early as next week" and the device could be announced via the company's website instead of a launch event. Its predecessor was unveiled at the company's 'Peak Performance' event in March 2022.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to go on sale later this month, according to the report, which states that some configurations of Apple's current iPhone SE (2022) model are out of stock at various stores in the US. The phone appears to be available for purchase via the company's website in the US as well as India. It is expected to arrive at a slightly higher price than the 2022 model, which was launched at Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone SE 4 with a processor that is as powerful as the A18 chip that powers the iPhone 16, along with Apple's first generation modem that is designed to replace the component provided by Qualcomm. It is also expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, which should enable support for Apple Intelligence features on the handset.

The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to arrive with three other hardware changes. Apple could equip the phone with the same body as the iPhone 14, which means it could feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED screen (vs the 4.7-inch LCD panel on the 2022 model). The home button and Touch ID are also likely to be removed in favour of gesture-based navigation and Face ID, respectively. Finally, a USB Type-C port is expected to replace the Lightning connector on the current model.

