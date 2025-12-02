Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete devices to include several new products across categories. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, one of the primary additions is the original iPhone SE, which was introduced in 2016. The handset, along with other products, has now been labelled obsolete, and its service and repairs will be limited. Other devices added to the list include iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017), Apple Watch Series 4 Hermes and Nike models, and the Beats Pill 2.0.

Apple's Vintage and Obsolete List

The iPhone SE (first generation) has been added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete list. It was launched in 2016, beginning at Rs. 39,000 for the base model with 16GB of storage. The phone's 64GB variant was priced at Rs. 49,000. The iPhone SE was discontinued by Apple in 2018 and replaced by the iPhone SE (second generation) two years later.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch, meanwhile, was introduced in 2017 and discontinued a year later, while its 10.5-inch variant remained in production until 2019. Apple launched the Watch Series 4 Hermes and Nike models in 2018 and stopped selling them in 2019, following the launch of the Apple Watch Series 5.

The last product added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete list is the Beats Pill 2.0, which debuted in 2013.

How Apple Categorises Products as Vintage and Obsolete

According to Apple, a product is deemed vintage if its distribution for sale has stopped more than five but less than seven years ago. While they are still eligible for service and repairs, it is subject to the availability of parts.

Meanwhile, the company says a product is obsolete if it has not been distributed for sale for more than seven years. All hardware services, including repairs, by Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) are discontinued for such devices. Further, service providers cannot order parts from Apple for products categorised as obsolete.

As per Apple, this is due to difficulty in sourcing parts and carrying out repairs, although they are still supported through software updates.

However, Mac laptops are still eligible for an extended repair period specifically for the battery, for up to 10 years from when the model was last distributed for sale, but it is still contingent on parts' availability.