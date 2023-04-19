Technology News
iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted During Third Anniversary Sale: Check Offers

iQoo 11 5G price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 during the ongoing sale.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 15:19 IST
iQoo 11 5G was the first smartphone to debut in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 5G was launched in India in January
  • The company launched the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro last year
  • iQoo's third anniversary sale ends on April 24

iQoo 11 5G price in India has been discounted during the company's third anniversary sale that began on Wednesday and ends on April 24. Along with the company's latest gaming-focussed flagship smartphone, pricing for the older iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro models has also been lowered, allowing customers to purchase these handsets at a more affordable price. It is worth noting that these sale offers are inclusive of bank offers and are not applicable to higher RAM and storage configurations.

iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro discounted price in India

According to details shared by the company, the iQoo 11 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 59,999. This discount applies to the base model of the flagship smartphone. The handset is currently priced at Rs. 54,990 on Amazon India.

Similarly, the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are priced at Rs. 39,990 and Rs. 30,990 during the ongoing sale. These handsets are currently listed at Rs. 44,990 and Rs. 35,990 on Amazon India, down from Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 37,990 last week, according to a price tracking website. 

iQoo 11 5G specifications

The iQoo 11 5G is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with an ISOCELL GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The iQoo 11 5G is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and a gyroscope. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC connectivity. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging that iQoo claims can charge the battery to 50 percent within 8 minutes.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro With Up to 144Hz Displays, Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 150 Training Modes Launched: Price, Features

