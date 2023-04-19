iQoo 11 5G price in India has been discounted during the company's third anniversary sale that began on Wednesday and ends on April 24. Along with the company's latest gaming-focussed flagship smartphone, pricing for the older iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro models has also been lowered, allowing customers to purchase these handsets at a more affordable price. It is worth noting that these sale offers are inclusive of bank offers and are not applicable to higher RAM and storage configurations.

iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro discounted price in India

According to details shared by the company, the iQoo 11 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 59,999. This discount applies to the base model of the flagship smartphone. The handset is currently priced at Rs. 54,990 on Amazon India.

Similarly, the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are priced at Rs. 39,990 and Rs. 30,990 during the ongoing sale. These handsets are currently listed at Rs. 44,990 and Rs. 35,990 on Amazon India, down from Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 37,990 last week, according to a price tracking website.

iQoo 11 5G specifications

The iQoo 11 5G is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with an ISOCELL GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The iQoo 11 5G is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and a gyroscope. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC connectivity. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging that iQoo claims can charge the battery to 50 percent within 8 minutes.

