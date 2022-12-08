Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says

Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said users only have to provide evidence that can reasonably be required of them to find.

By Reuters |  Updated: 8 December 2022 16:59 IST
Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Judges said proof does not have to come from a judicial decision against website publishers

Highlights
  • Google said that the content had been offline for a long time
  • The CJEU in 2014 enshrined the right to be forgotten
  • Right to be forgotten can be ignored for exercising right of information

Alphabet unit Google must remove data from online search results if users can prove it is inaccurate, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Free speech advocates and supporters of privacy rights have clashed in recent years over people's "right to be forgotten" online, meaning that they should be able to remove their digital traces from the internet.

The case before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concerned two executives from a group of investment companies who had asked Google to remove search results linking their names to certain articles criticising the group's investment model.

They also wanted Google to remove thumbnail photos of them from search results. The company rejected the requests, saying it did not know whether the information in the articles was accurate or not.

A German court subsequently sought advice from the CJEU on the balance between the right to be forgotten and the right to freedom of expression and information.

"The operator of a search engine must de-reference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting de-referencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate," the Court of Justice of the European Union said.

To avoid an excessive burden on users, judges said such proof does not have to come from a judicial decision against website publishers and that users only have to provide evidence that can reasonably be required of them to find.

Google said the links and thumbnails in question were no longer available through web search and image search and that the content had been offline for a long time.

"Since 2014, we've worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten in Europe, and to strike a sensible balance between people's rights of access to information and privacy," a spokesperson said.

The same court in 2014 enshrined the right to be forgotten, saying that people could ask search engines like Google to remove inadequate or irrelevant information from web results appearing under searches for their names.

The judgment preceded landmark EU privacy rules that went into effect in 2018 and state that the right to be forgotten is excluded where the processing of personal data is necessary for the exercise of the right of information.

The case is C-460/20 Google (Déréférencement d'un contenu prétendument inexact).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, CJEU
Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

Related Stories

Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.