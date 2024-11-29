iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, a tipster has suggested the India pricing of the phone. The iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October. It was one of the first handsets to feature Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood. The iQOO 13 runs on Android 15 and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 13 Price in India Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on X claimed that the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of iQOO 13 will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India. This price tag is higher than the Rs. 52,999 launch price of iQOO 12 for the same RAM and storage configuration. iQOO is expected to announce bank and introductory offers for the upcoming phone.

In China, the iQOO 13's price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option and goes up to CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3 and the Vivo sub-brand is actively teasing its specifications. It will go on sale through iQOO e-store and Amazon. The handset will be one of the first devices in India to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It includes the company's Q2 chip and sports a Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In India, the iQOO 13 is confirmed to receive four major Android version upgrades and five years of security updates. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX 921 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony portrait sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It boasts a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The Indian variant of the phone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.