Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week, May Cost More Than Its Predecessor

iQOO 13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week, May Cost More Than Its Predecessor

iQOO 12 was launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 52,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 18:29 IST
iQOO 13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week, May Cost More Than Its Predecessor

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 was launched in China in October
  • Indian variant of the phone houses a 6,000mAh battery
  • iQOO 13 runs on Android 15
Advertisement

iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, a tipster has suggested the India pricing of the phone. The iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October. It was one of the first handsets to feature Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood. The iQOO 13 runs on Android 15 and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 13 Price in India Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on X claimed that the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of iQOO 13 will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India. This price tag is higher than the Rs. 52,999 launch price of iQOO 12 for the same RAM and storage configuration. iQOO is expected to announce bank and introductory offers for the upcoming phone.

In China, the iQOO 13's price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option and goes up to CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3 and the Vivo sub-brand is actively teasing its specifications. It will go on sale through iQOO e-store and Amazon. The handset will be one of the first devices in India to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It includes the company's Q2 chip and sports a Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In India, the iQOO 13 is confirmed to receive four major Android version upgrades and five years of security updates. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX 921 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony portrait sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It boasts a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The Indian variant of the phone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Price in India, iQOO 13 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6.78-Inch Display, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
OnePlus 13R Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website Ahead of Ace 5 China Launch in December

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week, May Cost More Than Its Predecessor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
  2. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why
  5. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  6. OnePlus 13R Reportedly Listed on FCC Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. One UI 7 Leaks via Samsung's Spain Website, Hints at Enhanced Sketch to Image and More Features
  2. New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon
  3. Government Said to Expand EV Manufacturing Incentives After Tesla Disappointment
  4. Taiwan Aligns with India, Japan on AML Regulations for Crypto Businesses, Accelerates Registration Deadline
  5. Researchers Find Evidence of Embalming Practices in 16th-Century France
  6. iQOO 13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week, May Cost More Than Its Predecessor
  7. Security Firm GoPlus Launches Web3-Focussed Extension on Chrome, Edge Browsers
  8. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
  9. OnePlus 13R Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website Ahead of Ace 5 China Launch in December
  10. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6.78-Inch Display, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »