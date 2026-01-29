Realme P4 Power 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday as the latest addition to the lineup. The handset is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It will be available for purchase in India in three colourways, sporting the TransView Design. It is equipped with a 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery, which the tech firm claims will provide about 39 days of standby on a single charge. It features a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The handset sports a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P4 Power 5G price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 27,999. Lastly, the new Realme P4 series phone's top-of-the-line 12GB+256GB RAM and storage option costs Rs. 30,999. The company is offering a Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting February 5 via Flipkart, the company's website and retail outlets. The Realme P4 Power 5G will be sold in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P4 Power 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and four security updates. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and support for HDR 10+ content. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and ArmorShell Protection.

Realme's new P4 Power 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. Realme claims that the handset offers about 25 percent improved energy efficiency. It also features a HyperVision+ AI chip, which is claimed to provide "up to 300 percent enhanced resolution" and "up to 400 percent smoother frame rates". To maintain the temperature, Realme has equipped the P4 Power 5G with a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber.

For optics, the Realme P4 Power 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Realme has equipped its new phone with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Realme P4 Power 5G also sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30fps.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is backed by a 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery. The battery is claimed to provide up to 32.5 hours of video playback, up to 932.6 hours of standby, up to 185.7 hours of Spotify music playback, and up to 11.7 hours of Battleground Mobile India gameplay on a single charge. It also features 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging support. The handset is 9.08mm thick and weighs about 219g.