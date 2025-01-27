Redmi K90 Pro is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Redmi K80 Pro, which made its debut last November. While its launch is speculated to be still some time away, a tipster suggests that the purported Redmi handset could come with a major price hike in China. This is a noteworthy development since its predecessor also debuted with a bump in price at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi K90 Pro Price Hike

The Redmi K80 Pro was launched in China with a price hike of CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,800) over the Redmi K70 Pro. According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the company could be planning an even more exorbitant raise in price for its successor. In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Gizmochina), the tipster claimed that the purported Redmi K90 Pro could cross the CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,000) mark in China.

This translates to an increase of at least CNY 1,300 (roughly Rs. 15,000), which is said to further raise the positioning of the phone in Redmi's smartphone portfolio.

Notably, at the Redmi K80 series launch in November, the company introduced a rebranding and highlighted that the K-series smartphones are now “positioned as the champion flagship” to deliver a flagship experience. This repositioning of the product line was in response to the Xiaomi 15 series moving into a higher price category to compete with other flagship phones in the market.

Redmi K90 Pro Specifications, Launch Date (Expected)

According to previous reports, the purported Redmi K90 Pro may run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in H2 2025. The phone may sport a display with a 2K resolution and have a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a large aperture.

While its release schedule is yet to be revealed, previous trends suggest it may debut in the fourth quarter of 2025, possibly in November.

