iQOO may expand the iQOO Z10 Turbo lineup soon by adding a iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ model later this year. The alleged handset has appeared on a popular benchmarking website, which suggests its chipset, RAM and operating system details. The purported handset may feature a large 8,000mAh battery. It may retain some features of the existing Z10 Turbo series phones. Notably, the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro variants were unveiled in China in April. The smartphones are backed by 7,620mAh and 7,000mAh batteries, respectively.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number Vivo V2507A has appeared on Geekbench. This is possibly the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+, according to an X post by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing suggests that the phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It scored 2,916 and 8,907 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The handset will likely run on Android 15-based OriginOS out-of-the-box.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ Battery, Charging Features (Expected)

The aforementioned X post added that the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ could be backed by an 8,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, tipster Whylab backed the claim and added in a Weibo post that the phone may support 90W fast charging.

The tipster further claimed that the 8,000mAh battery with around 100W fast charging could become the standard configuration for flagship handsets from various manufacturers by 2026.

Aside from packing a larger battery and an improved chipset, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ may not be too different from the existing iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro. It may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,400 nits peak brightness. Like the Turbo Pro model, the Pro+ version could come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.