iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ Spotted on Geekbench; Tipped to Pack 8,000mAh Battery

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo (pictured) has a 7,620mAh battery, while the Turbo Pro variant has a 7,000mAh cell

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ may ship with Android 15
  • The handset will likely support 16GB of RAM
  • The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ could have 90W wired charging
iQOO may expand the iQOO Z10 Turbo lineup soon by adding a iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ model later this year. The alleged handset has appeared on a popular benchmarking website, which suggests its chipset, RAM and operating system details. The purported handset may feature a large 8,000mAh battery. It may retain some features of the existing Z10 Turbo series phones. Notably, the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro variants were unveiled in China in April. The smartphones are backed by 7,620mAh and 7,000mAh batteries, respectively.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number Vivo V2507A has appeared on Geekbench. This is possibly the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+, according to an X post by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing suggests that the phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It scored 2,916 and 8,907 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The handset will likely run on Android 15-based OriginOS out-of-the-box.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ Battery, Charging Features (Expected)

The aforementioned X post added that the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ could be backed by an 8,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, tipster Whylab backed the claim and added in a Weibo post that the phone may support 90W fast charging.

The tipster further claimed that the 8,000mAh battery with around 100W fast charging could become the standard configuration for flagship handsets from various manufacturers by 2026.

Aside from packing a larger battery and an improved chipset, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ may not be too different from the existing iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro. It may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,400 nits peak brightness. Like the Turbo Pro model, the Pro+ version could come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Plus, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Plus Features, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Plus Specifications, iQOO Z10 Turbo series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Comment

