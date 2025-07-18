iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24. The smartphone is claimed to support 4K video recording and will offer a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has revealed the rear camera features, chipset, battery, and build details of the handset. The colour options of the upcoming phone have also been confirmed. It will likely be priced in the under Rs. 20,000 segment. The iQOO Z10R is claimed to be India's slimmest smartphone with a quad-curved display.

iQOO Z10R Colour Options, Key Features

The iQOO Z10R will be sold in India in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options, the company confirmed in an X post. Meanwhile, an Amazon microsite for the handset suggests that the phone will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 7,50,000. The phone will support 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will run on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15.

We already know that the iQOO Z10R will sport a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with support for 4K video recording. The handset is also confirmed to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording.

The iQOO Z10R will sport a quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will measure 7.39mm in thickness and is claimed to be India's slimmest smartphone with a quad-curved display. The handset is said to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will come with a military-grade shock-resistant certification as well.

In terms of battery, the iQOO Z10R will pack a 5,700mAh cell and support bypass charging, the Amazon microsite reveals. It will offer a dual stereo speaker unit. For heat dissipation, the phone will come with a large graphite cooling area. It will be equipped with several AI features like AI Note Assist.

