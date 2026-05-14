If you're shopping for a new smart home device or planning to upgrade your entertainment setup, then the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is a great avenue to do so. The sale, which commenced on May 8, brings discounts on a range of Amazon-branded devices, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, and smart displays. These products are available at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Buyers can also take advantage of additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options during the sale period.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 21,999, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 24,999. The smart display features an 8.7-inch HD screen and comes with support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. It also has a 13-megapixel camera and support for compatible smart home products.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Fire Stick, Echo Show, and More

Apart from the Echo Show 8, Amazon is offering discounts on Echo Pop, Echo, and several Fire TV Stick models during the sale. In addition to the sale discounts, the e-commerce giant has rolled out instant bank discounts on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI options on select products. Customers can also avail exchange offers on eligible purchases during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and more, during the sale.

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