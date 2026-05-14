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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Amazon is offering discounts on Echo Pop, Echo, and several Fire TV Stick models during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 12:56 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon launched the latest generation Echo Show 11, Show 8 in January

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Highlights
  • Discounts are live on many popular Amazon-branded devices
  • The Echo Show 8 is discounted to Rs. 21,999 during the sale
  • Customers can take advantage of bank offers, no-cost EMI plans
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If you're shopping for a new smart home device or planning to upgrade your entertainment setup, then the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is a great avenue to do so. The sale, which commenced on May 8, brings discounts on a range of Amazon-branded devices, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, and smart displays. These products are available at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Buyers can also take advantage of additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options during the sale period.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 21,999, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 24,999. The smart display features an 8.7-inch HD screen and comes with support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. It also has a 13-megapixel camera and support for compatible smart home products.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Fire Stick, Echo Show, and More

Apart from the Echo Show 8, Amazon is offering discounts on Echo Pop, Echo, and several Fire TV Stick models during the sale. In addition to the sale discounts, the e-commerce giant has rolled out instant bank discounts on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI options on select products. Customers can also avail exchange offers on eligible purchases during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and more, during the sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Here
Amazon Echo Show 8 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,949 Buy Now
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,000 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus Rs. 6,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Cube Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now

 

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Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Generation)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Generation)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Amazon Echo Show 8
Color Glacier White, Graphite
Touchpad Yes
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 6E
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo (4th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Echo Pop, Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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