Motorola Signature is now confirmed to be launched in India by the smartphone maker in the third week of January, the tech firm revealed on Thursday. The upcoming handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It is teased to be offered in India in two Pantone-curated colourways. The Motorola Signature will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm. The company has also revealed that its new phone will carry a triple rear camera setup. The box price of the smartphone was recently leaked. This comes soon after the handset debuted in select global markets earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Motorola Signature Will Launch in India on January 23

The dedicated microsite for the Motorola Signature on Flipkart has now been updated to confirm that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on January 23. Additionally, a few specifications for the handset have been teased by the tech firm. The phone will be backed by an unspecified Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset will also ship with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Sound by Bose, and a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery.

Motorola Signature will be offered in India in two Pantone-curated colourways.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

This comes shortly after the box price in India of the Motorola Signature surfaced online. The box price of the phone will reportedly be set at Rs. 84,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage variant. However, it is worth noting that the box prices in India are generally higher than the retail prices of the phones, which means that it could retail at a lower price in India than the leaked figure. Moreover, the tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing details, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We already knew that the Motorola Signature would go on sale in India via Flipkart in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colourways. It is teased to launch in the country with a triple rear camera unit, delivering 3.5x optical zoom capabilities. It will also feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 rear camera. The Motorola Signature will boast an aluminium frame and 6.99mm thickness. The Motorola Signature is confirmed to weigh about 186g.

The smartphone was launched in select global markets on January 7 at a starting price of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The Motorola Signature runs Android 16-based Hello UI and sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

