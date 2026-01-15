Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Signature was unveiled in select countries earlier this month at CES 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 15:52 IST
Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Signature will be launched in India with a textured rear panel.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Signature will be offered in two colourways
  • Motorola Signature will feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Motorola Signature is now confirmed to be launched in India by the smartphone maker in the third week of January, the tech firm revealed on Thursday. The upcoming handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It is teased to be offered in India in two Pantone-curated colourways. The Motorola Signature will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm. The company has also revealed that its new phone will carry a triple rear camera setup. The box price of the smartphone was recently leaked. This comes soon after the handset debuted in select global markets earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Motorola Signature Will Launch in India on January 23

The dedicated microsite for the Motorola Signature on Flipkart has now been updated to confirm that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on January 23. Additionally, a few specifications for the handset have been teased by the tech firm. The phone will be backed by an unspecified Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset will also ship with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Sound by Bose, and a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery.

motorola signature launch date announced flipkart inline Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature will be offered in India in two Pantone-curated colourways.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

This comes shortly after the box price in India of the Motorola Signature surfaced online. The box price of the phone will reportedly be set at Rs. 84,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage variant. However, it is worth noting that the box prices in India are generally higher than the retail prices of the phones, which means that it could retail at a lower price in India than the leaked figure. Moreover, the tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing details, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We already knew that the Motorola Signature would go on sale in India via Flipkart in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colourways. It is teased to launch in the country with a triple rear camera unit, delivering 3.5x optical zoom capabilities. It will also feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 rear camera. The Motorola Signature will boast an aluminium frame and 6.99mm thickness. The Motorola Signature is confirmed to weigh about 186g.

The smartphone was launched in select global markets on January 7 at a starting price of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The Motorola Signature runs Android 16-based Hello UI and sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Signature, Motorola Signature Price in India, Motorola Signature India Launch, Motorola Signature Specifications, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Price and Features Leak

Related Stories

Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lumio Vision Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
  2. Here's When the Motorola Signature Will Launch in India
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Variant Spied on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  4. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  5. Realme P4 Power 5G Will be Launched in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  6. Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra and More Samsung Phones
  7. Samsung Quietly Reveals Its Future Plans for Galaxy AI Solution
  8. One UI 8.5 Said to Bring Different Unlock Animations to Galaxy Phones
  9. YouTube Now Lets Parents Put a Time Limit on Kids' YouTube Shorts Scrolling
  10. God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Epic Tales of Kratos
#Latest Stories
  1. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
  2. God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures
  3. End of ChatGPT on WhatsApp: OpenAI Officially Deactivates the Service on the Messaging App
  4. Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Kirkkan Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  6. Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Price and Features Leak
  7. iPhone 17e Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch
  8. Stop Guessing Keywords: Google Trends Adds Gemini to Suggest and Compare Topics Instantly
  9. Bitcoin Pushes Toward $97,000 as ETF Inflows Lift Crypto Sentiment
  10. Samsung Quietly Confirms Galaxy AI Basic Features Will Remain Free Permanently
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »