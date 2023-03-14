Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Government Plans Crackdown on Pre Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details

Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details

Smartphones in India are loaded with Xiaomi's app store GetApps, Samsung's payment app Samsung Pay mini and iPhone maker Apple's browser Safari.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 March 2023 13:51 IST
Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

India's fast-growing smartphone market is dominated by Chinese players

Highlights
  • IT ministry is considering new rules amid concerns about spying
  • India earlier banned over 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok
  • India has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms

India plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen by Reuters.

The new rules, details of which have not been previously reported, could extend launch timelines in the world's No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple.

India's IT ministry is considering these new rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people, declining to be named as the information is not yet public.

"Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It's a matter of national security," the official added.

India has ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses since a 2020 border clash between the neighbours, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.

Globally too, many nations have imposed restrictions on the use of technology from Chinese firms like Huawei and Hikvision on fears Beijing could use them to spy on foreign citizens. China denies these allegations.

Currently, most smartphones come with pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted, such as Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's app store GetApps, Samsung's payment app Samsung Pay mini and iPhone maker Apple's browser Safari.

Under the new rules, smartphone makers will have to provide an uninstall option and new models will be checked for compliance by a lab authorised by the Bureau of Indian Standards agency, two people with knowledge of the plan said.

The government is also considering mandating screening of every major operating system update before it is rolled out to consumers, one of the people said.

"Majority of smartphones used in India are having pre-installed Apps/Bloatware which poses serious privacy/information security issue(s)," stated a Feb. 8 confidential government record of an IT ministry meeting, seen by Reuters.

The closed-door meeting was attended by representatives from Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple and Vivo, the meeting record shows.

The government has decided to give smartphone makers a year to comply once the rule comes into effect, the date for which has not been fixed yet, the document added.

The companies and India's IT ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Massive Hindrance

India's fast-growing smartphone market is dominated by Chinese players, with Xiaomi and BBK Electronics' Vivo and Oppo accounting for almost half of all sales, Counterpoint data shows. South Korea's Samsung has a 20 percent share and Apple has 3 percent.

While European Union regulations require allowing removal of pre-installed apps, it does not have a screening mechanism to check for compliance like India is considering.

An industry executive said some pre-installed apps like the camera are critical to user experience and the government must make a distinction between these and non-essential ones when imposing screening rules.

Smartphone players often sell their devices with proprietary apps, but also sometimes pre-install others with which they have monetisation agreements.

The other worry is more testing could prolong approval timelines for smartphones, a second industry executive said. Currently it takes about 21 weeks for a smartphone and its parts to be tested by the government agency for safety compliance.

"It's a massive hindrance to a company's go-to market strategy," the executive said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, BBK Electronics, Safari, Xiaomi, Samsung Pay Mini, GetApps
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details
Itel Gearing Up to Launch a Budget Smartphone Under Rs. 8,000; Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery: Report
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Chat With Apple's Bob Borchers

Related Stories

Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  4. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  5. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  6. Poco X5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India At This Price
  7. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  8. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Pricing, Specifications Leak via Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Nissan Files for Web3 Patents, Indicates at Plans to Launch NFTs, Virtual Merch in Metaverse
  3. Itel Gearing Up to Launch a Budget Smartphone Under Rs. 8,000; Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery: Report
  4. Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details
  6. Mitsubishi Motors Plans to Sell Only EVs, Hybrids by Mid-2030s
  7. Google Pixel Phones, Watch Get March Feature Drop With Improvements and New Features: Details
  8. The Last of Us Season 2: Expected Release, Cast, Plot, and More
  9. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.