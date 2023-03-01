Technology News

Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India

An additional 25 towns across 12 states also received access to Jio's 5G services on Tuesday.

By ANI | Updated: 1 March 2023 14:42 IST
Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Jio True 5G services on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan in Jammu

Highlights
  • Jio said its 5G network will cover every town in J&K by December
  • JIo users will also be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer
  • Jio 5g was also rolled out in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh and Vapi, Gujarat

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of its True 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to a company statement, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Jio True 5G services on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

An additional 25 towns across 12 states also have access to the services on Tuesday.

Starting today, the technological advantages of hi-speed internet, low-latency, standalone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities.

The Union Territory's L-G, Manoj Sinha, said, "I am delighted to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 5G (fifth generation mobile system) will bring transformational benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and further the objective of the government to realise our honourable PM's Digital India vision."

"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, Jammu and Kashmir is not just getting the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, IT and the SME business," Sinha said, adding "5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real time basis and will assist and improve the implementation and efficacy of government schemes in reaching the last mile user."

Sinha added, "The digital Jammu and Kashmir government mission has special focus on the startup ecosystem, e-governance, agriculture, social welfare, youth, education and healthcare to name a few. Advent of Jio 5G services in the Union Territory will give a great boost to these initiatives."

According to the statement, the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G and the application of this immersive technology in the fields of healthcare, education, and other key sectors of importance for India was demonstrated at the launch event. A glimpse of the generational advancement that will be seen in these areas was showcased through the revolutionary AR-VR device Jio Glass.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Jammu and Srinagar. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu and Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio's commitment towards the Government's priorities."

"Jio has provided employment to more than 36,000 people directly and indirectly in Jammu and Kashmir. This launch is an important milestone for the people of Jammu & Kashmir who will benefit immensely from Jio's 5G services. We are grateful to the government...," the spokesperson said, adding, "Additionally, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 25 additional towns across 12 states in the country, taking the benefits and reach of Jio's True 5G services to 304 towns across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023."

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 27 towns will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to enjoy unlimited data at over 1 Gbps speed, at no additional cost.

In Andhra Pradesh, towns of Anakapalli and Machilipatnam have now access to Jio 5G services whereas in Bihar, Arrah, Begusarai, Sharif, Darbhanga and Purnia have got its services.

Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and Vapi in Gujarat now have access to the company's 5G services.

Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, Katras in Jharkhand and Kolar in Karnataka are enjoying Jio 5G services now.

Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna and Malegaon in Maharashtra started enjoying Jio 5G services on Tuesday.

Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand now have access to the services.

In West Bengal, Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra and Kharagpur now enjoy Jio 5G services, according to the statement.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio 5G, India
Layoffs in Crypto Industry Drop in February, Messari and Elliptic Most Recent to Slash Staff
Featured video of the day
Motorola Rizr: The Rollable Concept Phone at MWC 2023

Related Stories

Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  2. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  3. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  4. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  5. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  6. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  7. Reliance Jio Rolls Out 5G Services in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  8. Here’s When Android Phones Will Get the eSIM Transfer Feature
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  10. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det
  2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Karan Soni as Spider-Man India: Report
  3. Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India
  4. Layoffs in Crypto Industry Drop in February, Messari and Elliptic Most Recent to Slash Staff
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 Get One UI 5.1 Update in Select Regions: Report
  6. Realme C55 Tipped To Launch on March 7 Globally, Specifications Leaked
  7. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 With Top-End MediaTek SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor: All Details
  9. Google to Introduce eSIM Transfer Feature for Android Phones Later This Year: All Details
  10. Bitcoin Continues to Trade in Small Losses, Stablecoins Record Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.