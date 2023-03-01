Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of its True 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to a company statement, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Jio True 5G services on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

An additional 25 towns across 12 states also have access to the services on Tuesday.

Starting today, the technological advantages of hi-speed internet, low-latency, standalone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities.

The Union Territory's L-G, Manoj Sinha, said, "I am delighted to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 5G (fifth generation mobile system) will bring transformational benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and further the objective of the government to realise our honourable PM's Digital India vision."

"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, Jammu and Kashmir is not just getting the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, IT and the SME business," Sinha said, adding "5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real time basis and will assist and improve the implementation and efficacy of government schemes in reaching the last mile user."

Sinha added, "The digital Jammu and Kashmir government mission has special focus on the startup ecosystem, e-governance, agriculture, social welfare, youth, education and healthcare to name a few. Advent of Jio 5G services in the Union Territory will give a great boost to these initiatives."

According to the statement, the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G and the application of this immersive technology in the fields of healthcare, education, and other key sectors of importance for India was demonstrated at the launch event. A glimpse of the generational advancement that will be seen in these areas was showcased through the revolutionary AR-VR device Jio Glass.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Jammu and Srinagar. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu and Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio's commitment towards the Government's priorities."

"Jio has provided employment to more than 36,000 people directly and indirectly in Jammu and Kashmir. This launch is an important milestone for the people of Jammu & Kashmir who will benefit immensely from Jio's 5G services. We are grateful to the government...," the spokesperson said, adding, "Additionally, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 25 additional towns across 12 states in the country, taking the benefits and reach of Jio's True 5G services to 304 towns across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023."

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 27 towns will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to enjoy unlimited data at over 1 Gbps speed, at no additional cost.

In Andhra Pradesh, towns of Anakapalli and Machilipatnam have now access to Jio 5G services whereas in Bihar, Arrah, Begusarai, Sharif, Darbhanga and Purnia have got its services.

Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and Vapi in Gujarat now have access to the company's 5G services.

Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, Katras in Jharkhand and Kolar in Karnataka are enjoying Jio 5G services now.

Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna and Malegaon in Maharashtra started enjoying Jio 5G services on Tuesday.

Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand now have access to the services.

In West Bengal, Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra and Kharagpur now enjoy Jio 5G services, according to the statement.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.