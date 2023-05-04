Technology News

Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications

The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 May 2023 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia XR21 is offered in Midnight Black and Pine Green

Highlights
  • Nokia XR21 sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display
  • The display comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection
  • The phone features a dual rear camera unit

Nokia XR21 was launched on Wednesday. The phone has been anticipated in the market for the past few weeks and there have been multiple leaks and rumours suggesting features and specifications of the handset. Nokia claims that this new smartphone is one of the toughest, physically. It arrives with an IP69K rating, making it highly dust and water-resistant. The smartphone is available for purchase in select regions and the company is expected to roll it out in other markets gradually.

Nokia XR21 price, availability

Offered in Midnight Black and Pine Green colour variants, the Nokia XR21 is available in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB. It is priced in the UK at GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 51,300), while in Germany it has been marked at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 54,300). The phone is available for purchase in both of these countries. The company has not yet announced the availability of the smartphone in other markets, including India and the US.

Nokia XR21 specifications

Launched as the successor to the Nokia XR20, the new dual-SIM-supported smartphone features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Nokia XR21 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. A 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display for selfies and video calls. 

Backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support, the Nokia XR21 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 231 grams, the phone measures 168.0mm × 78.58mm × 10.45mm in size.

Nokia XR21, Nokia XR21 specifications, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
