Nokia XR21 was launched on Wednesday. The phone has been anticipated in the market for the past few weeks and there have been multiple leaks and rumours suggesting features and specifications of the handset. Nokia claims that this new smartphone is one of the toughest, physically. It arrives with an IP69K rating, making it highly dust and water-resistant. The smartphone is available for purchase in select regions and the company is expected to roll it out in other markets gradually.

Nokia XR21 price, availability

Offered in Midnight Black and Pine Green colour variants, the Nokia XR21 is available in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB. It is priced in the UK at GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 51,300), while in Germany it has been marked at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 54,300). The phone is available for purchase in both of these countries. The company has not yet announced the availability of the smartphone in other markets, including India and the US.

Nokia XR21 specifications

Launched as the successor to the Nokia XR20, the new dual-SIM-supported smartphone features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Nokia XR21 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. A 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display for selfies and video calls.

Backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support, the Nokia XR21 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 231 grams, the phone measures 168.0mm × 78.58mm × 10.45mm in size.