Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon

Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon

Lava Blaze 5G price in India is expected to be around Rs. 10,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 12:20 IST
Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 5G packs 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The display of the Lava Blaze features a water-drop style notch
  • Lava Blaze 5G has 4GB of RAM

Lava Blaze 5G launch date in India has finally been confirmed. The price details of the 5G device that was unveiled in October during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) will be revealed on November 7. It will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Lava Blaze 5G has a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It has an AI-backed triple rear camera setup and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The inbuilt memory on the Lava Blaze 5G can be virtually extended to 7GB by utilising unused storage.

Domestic smartphone maker Lava International revealed the India launch date of Lava Blaze 5G on Twitter. As per the tweet, the company will announce the pricing details of the 5G smartphone on November 7. It is also confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

The Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled by Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) held in October. The smartphone is confirmed to debut as a budget-friendly 5G offering with a price tag of around Rs. 10,000.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and offers Widevine L1 support. As mentioned, it is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 7GB by utilising free storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 5G carries an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Blaze 5G, Lava Blaze 5G Specifications, Lava Blaze 5G Price in India, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Play 30M With Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Listed on TENAA, Specifications Leaked
  2. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  3. Turkish President Says He May Discuss Twitter Blue Check Price With Musk
  4. Oppo A Series Phone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Be in the Works
  5. Twitter Sued in Class Action Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs Without Notice
  6. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  7. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  8. Pegatron Said to Begin iPhone 14 Assembly in India Amid China Shift
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Curved Display: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery, More
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
  4. Audi, Cheerios Maker General Mills Pause Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  5. Coinbase, Robinhood Record Dips in User Activity, Crypto Revenue in Q3: Details
  6. Turkish President Erdoğan Says He May Negotiate Charge for Twitter Blue Check With Elon Musk
  7. Khakee The Bihar Chapter Trailer: Karan Tacker Vows to Bring Down Avinash Tiwary
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension
  9. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Surfaces on TENAA, More Specifications Leaked
  10. Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.