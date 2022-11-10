Lava Blaze 5G will go on sale in India from November 15 onwards. The smartphone powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC was launched in India earlier this week. The Blaze 5G sports a triple rear camera setup and runs Android 12. The Lava Blaze 5G also packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time along with a standby time of up to 25 days on a single charge. The handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Lava Blaze 5G price

Lava Blaze 5G will officially go on sale on November 15 at 12pm via Amazon. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 10,999, but it will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 as a special launch day offer. The smartphone comes in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options.

The Lava Blaze 5G was initially showcased by the Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) that took place in October.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs Android 12. The Blaze 5G from Lava comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage wherein the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 7GB.

The Blaze 5G from Lava houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset from Lava also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication.

Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Blaze 5G. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 25 days on a single charge.

