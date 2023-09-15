Technology News
iPhone 15 series preorders will begin in India and global markets at 5:30pm IST.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 12:01 IST
Apple launched four new models as part of its new iPhone 15 series on September 12

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cost Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively
  • Pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro models starts at Rs. 1,39,900
  • All four models in the iPhone 15 series will go on sale on September 22

iPhone 15 series of smartphones will be available to preorder today, days after Apple unveiled its latest generation of handsets. This year, the company introduced four new models — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — that arrived as the successors to its iPhone 14 lineup, with some hardware improvements over the older models. The iPhone maker's new smartphones are equipped with a USB Type-C port and the Dynamic Island — on all four models. They will go on sale a week later and customers can place orders for the handsets starting today.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India, availability

iPhone 15 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus with the same amount of storage starts at Rs. 89,900. Both handsets are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage and can be purchased in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage model, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 with 256GB of storage. You can buy both phones with up to 1TB of storage in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

Preorders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will begin today at 5:30pm via Apple's online store. The company will offer the phones for purchase starting on September 22.

apple store down apple store down

Apple's online store is down globally hours before preorders are set to open

 

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

The newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models sport a 6.1-inch OLED display and the company's proprietary Ceramic Shield technology for improved durability. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. Both Pro models also support ProMotion with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The iPhone 15 models are powered by the same A16 Bionic chip that powered Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models that were launched in September 2022. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are equipped with the company's next-generation A17 Pro chip that is based on the latest 3nm technology that is claimed to offer improved performance and efficiency over last year's models. 

iphone 15 plus inline iphone 15

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in five colour options

 

This year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models come with an improved version of the 48-megapixel sensor that made its debut on last year's Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a 3x and 5x telephoto camera — the latter features a periscope camera setup with a focal length of 120mm.

All four iPhone models are equipped with the company's latest U2 Ultra-wideband chip for improved tracking of the company's new devices including the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. 

This year, Apple finally dropped support for its 10-year-old Lightning connector and equipped all four models with a USB Type-C port, in order to comply with EU regulations that go into effect next year. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus only offer USB 2 support while the Pro models come with USB 3 that supports transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps — with an "optional" USB cable, as the one included in the box will be a regular USB 2 cable.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
