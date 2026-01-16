Technology News
Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut

The upcoming Lava Blaze Duo 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Duo 3 will feature a secondary display at the back

Highlights
  • Lava will equip the Blaze Duo 3 with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen
  • The handset carries a 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera
  • The Blaze Duo 3 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging
Lava has confirmed the India launch date of the Lava Blaze Duo 3, with the smartphone set to debut later this month. Ahead of the launch, teasers and an Amazon listing have revealed its design and key specifications. The upcoming handset is shown with a matte finish and a flat rear panel, featuring a secondary rear display integrated into the camera module. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to run Android 15 and offer an AMOLED screen, a MediaTek chipset, and fast charging support.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Will Launch in India on January 19

post on X confirms that the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will launch in India on January 19. The post shares a teaser image of the upcoming handset, which appears in an off-white colourway with a matte finish. The back panel appears flat, with softly rounded edges and a slim profile. An earlier teaser showed the upcoming handset in a black variant.lava blaze duo 3 lava inline Blaze Duo 3

The design of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is similar to the Lava Blaze Duo 5G. It is slightly smaller than the one seen on the Xiaomi 17 Pro series, both of which feature a rear-mounted secondary display. This additional screen is expected to allow users to check notifications, control music playback, capture selfies using the rear cameras, and access select apps.

At the top left of the back panel, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a rectangular black camera module with two large circular camera lenses arranged vertically. Positioned beside the lenses is a small rectangular secondary display, likely intended for notifications, camera previews, or quick interactions. An elliptical LED flash is also integrated into the same camera module.

The engraving on the rear camera panel shows that the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will be equipped with an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor. The "Lava" branding is printed vertically near the bottom of the back panel, along with a small “5G” marking, indicating network support.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications, Features

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 has appeared on Amazon in a Moonlight Black shade, revealing key specifications ahead of launch. The smartphone is shown to run Android 15 and features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, along with a 1.6-inch secondary rear screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

According to the Amazon listing, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and includes stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. The phone measures 7.55mm in thickness, weighs 181g, and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lava Blaze Duo 3, Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Design, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Features, Lava Blaze Duo Lineup, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase

