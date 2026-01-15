Lava Blaze Duo 3 is confirmed to launch in India soon. Lava released a new official teaser of the upcoming Blaze series smartphone on social media on Thursday, revealing its design. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Lava Blaze Duo 5G with a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a secondary display. Meanwhile, the phone has been listed on Amazon, confirming several of its hardware details. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is listed with a 6.6-inch main display and a 1.6-inch rear display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Teased

Lava, through X, announced that the India launch of Lava Blaze Duo 3 will take place soon. The domestic smartphone brand has not shared the exact launch date, but the teaser post reveals the design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in a black shade with a rectangular-shaped camera island.

A small rear display is placed next to the AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, resembling the design of the Lava Blaze Duo 5G and the Xiaomi 17 Pro series. This rear screen will allow users to access notifications, control music, capture selfies and access different apps.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications

Meanwhile, Amazon has listed the Lava Blaze Duo 3 in a Moonlight Black colour option, revealing the phone's specifications. As per the listing, the Lava handset runs on Android 15 and comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits brightness. The phone also sports a 1.6-inch rear display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G

Photo Credit: Amazon

For optics, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It is listed with a 8-megapoxel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also offers stereo speakers and an IR blaster, and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 has a 7.55mm profile and weighs 181g. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and 5G. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

