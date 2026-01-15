Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing

As per the Amazon listing, Lava Blaze Duo 3 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2026 17:05 IST
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Duo 3 is listed on Amazon in a Moonlight Black colour option

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • India launch of Lava Blaze Duo 3 will take place soon
  • It has a 1.6-inch rear display for accessing quick notifications
  • Lava Blaze Duo 3 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 camera
Advertisement

Lava Blaze Duo 3 is confirmed to launch in India soon. Lava released a new official teaser of the upcoming Blaze series smartphone on social media on Thursday, revealing its design. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Lava Blaze Duo 5G with a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a secondary display. Meanwhile, the phone has been listed on Amazon, confirming several of its hardware details. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is listed with a 6.6-inch main display and a 1.6-inch rear display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Teased 

Lava, through X, announced that the India launch of Lava Blaze Duo 3 will take place soon. The domestic smartphone brand has not shared the exact launch date, but the teaser post reveals the design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in a black shade with a rectangular-shaped camera island.

A small rear display is placed next to the AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, resembling the design of the Lava Blaze Duo 5G and the Xiaomi 17 Pro series. This rear screen will allow users to access notifications, control music, capture selfies and access different apps.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications

Meanwhile, Amazon has listed the Lava Blaze Duo 3 in a Moonlight Black colour option, revealing the phone's specifications. As per the listing, the Lava handset runs on Android 15 and comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits brightness. The phone also sports a 1.6-inch rear display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

lava blaze duo 3 amazon Lava Blaze Duo 3

Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G
Photo Credit: Amazon

For optics, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It is listed with a 8-megapoxel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also offers stereo speakers and an IR blaster, and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 has a 7.55mm profile and weighs 181g. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and 5G. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lava Blaze Duo 3, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications, Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in January

Related Stories

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  2. Realme P4 Power 5G Will be Launched in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  3. Android 17 May Redesign Notifications, Quick Settings With Split Layout
  4. OpenAI Quietly Releases Translate With ChatGPT to Take On Google
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iQOO, Vivo Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s Hardware Pivot: Rejecting Apple to Focus on Jony Ive-Designed AI Wearables
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Photos App Could Soon Bring New Battery Saving Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
  4. OpenAI Takes on Google Translate With Its New AI-Powered Translation Feature
  5. Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World
  6. Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in January
  7. Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing
  8. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
  9. God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures
  10. End of ChatGPT on WhatsApp: OpenAI Officially Deactivates the Service on the Messaging App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »