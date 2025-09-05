The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is expected to kick off on September 23, and it is the e-commerce platform's biggest annual sale event. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon has announced deals on smartphones across premium, mid-range, and affordable categories. Discounts of up to 40 percent will be applicable on smartphones. Buyers will be able to purchase Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, Vivo V60, iQOO Z10x, and more, at considerably lower prices than their market rates. As always, Amazon Prime members are expected to get early access to the sale event.

While there are still a few weeks to go, shoppers can add these smartphones to their wishlist in advance and purchase them as soon as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale commences on September 23.

In addition to lower prices on several products, the e-commerce giant has announced a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit card, credit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Buyers will also be able to unlock extra savings with exchange offers, depending on the model and condition of their existing smartphone. The platform will also offer no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals

According to Amazon, there will be discounts on “Ultra Premium Smartphones”. Notably, these are handsets priced at Rs. 50,000 and above. The e-commerce giant has highlighted Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13, and iQOO 13 5G as the top offers during the upcoming sale event. Apart from this, offers will also be live on Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X200, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Realme GT 7 Pro, and Xiaomi 15, in the “Ultra Premium” segment.

Moving on, Amazon's “Premium Smartphones” category talks about handsets priced between Rs. 30,000–Rs. 50,000. This list includes iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 10, Vivo V60, and Oppo Reno 14 — all of which will be offered at lower rates than their usual market prices.

In the “Mid-Range” category, shoppers can avail of deals on OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Neo 10R, Samsung Galaxy A55, iQOO Z10R, and OnePlus Nord 5. All of the aforementioned handsets are priced between Rs. 15,0000–Rs. 30,000.

Lastly, the e-commerce platform's “Budget” category includes handsets priced below Rs. 15,000. Amazon will offer discounts on Redmi A4 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, and more, during the Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale.

