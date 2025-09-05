Motorola G06 details, including its specifications and pricing details, have leaked online. The features of the upcoming handset have already surfaced online for several weeks, months after its predecessor was launched in India. The Motorola G05 debuted in the country in January, and its successor is expected to follow a similar launch timeline. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the key specifications and renders of the Motorola G06 have been leaked online, and the handset is said to be equipped with a 6.88-inch screen, a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery.

Motorola G06 Specifications, Design (Expected)

XpertPick, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, leaked details of the rumoured Motorola G06. It is said to be a dual-SIM phone and sport a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 260ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is claimed to arrive with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, too. A MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset is said to power the budget handset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Motorola G06 will reportedly carry a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with autofocus support and a secondary flicker sensor. On the front, the Motorola smartphone might feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run on Android 15, while featuring a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It could measure 171.35×77.5x8.31mm in dimensions, and weigh about 194g.

The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with a 5,100mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. However, the latest leak suggests that the Motorola G06 could carry a 5,200mAh battery instead. The phone was recently also listed in the IMEI database with the same octa-core SoC as mentioned above.

The leaked renders reportedly show the Motorola G06 in a Tapestry colourway, with a teardrop-style notch on top of the display and a thick chin at the bottom of the front panel. The handset appears with a power button and the volume control buttons on the right. The rectangular dual-rear camera module is shown in the top-left corner of the rear panel. The image also shows the Motorola logo in the middle of the back panel.

Motorola G06 appears with a similar design to the Motorola G05

Photo Credit: XpertPick/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Motorola G06 Price, Availability (Expected)

A recent report revealed that the Motorola G06 was listed on a European retailer's website, revealing its possible pricing. The starting price of the handset could be set at EUR 122.90 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage model could cost EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 17,500). The handset could be offered (translated) in Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril colourways.

The new report, however, suggests slightly different pricing for the budget handset. The base variant will reportedly cost EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 12,300), while the top-end model could be priced at EUR 169 (about Rs. 17,400).

For context, the Motorola G05 was launched this year in India in January. At the time of the launch, the phone was priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Its upcoming successor, Motorola G06, is widely expected to be priced similarly or slightly higher in the country, while launching around the same time next year.