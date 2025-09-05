Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features

Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features

Motorola G06 will reportedly debut with a dual-rear camera setup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 11:54 IST
Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola G06 could come with a dual-rear camera unit, the same as the Motorola G05 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola G06 could come with a teardrop-style notch display
  • Motorola G06 is expected to launch in India in January 2026
  • The phone was recently found listed on a retailer's website
Advertisement

Motorola G06 details, including its specifications and pricing details, have leaked online. The features of the upcoming handset have already surfaced online for several weeks, months after its predecessor was launched in India. The Motorola G05 debuted in the country in January, and its successor is expected to follow a similar launch timeline. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the key specifications and renders of the Motorola G06 have been leaked online, and the handset is said to be equipped with a 6.88-inch screen, a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery.

Motorola G06 Specifications, Design (Expected)

XpertPick, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, leaked details of the rumoured Motorola G06. It is said to be a dual-SIM phone and sport a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 260ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is claimed to arrive with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, too. A MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset is said to power the budget handset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Motorola G06 will reportedly carry a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with autofocus support and a secondary flicker sensor. On the front, the Motorola smartphone might feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run on Android 15, while featuring a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It could measure 171.35×77.5x8.31mm in dimensions, and weigh about 194g.

The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with a 5,100mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. However, the latest leak suggests that the Motorola G06 could carry a 5,200mAh battery instead. The phone was recently also listed in the IMEI database with the same octa-core SoC as mentioned above.

The leaked renders reportedly show the Motorola G06 in a Tapestry colourway, with a teardrop-style notch on top of the display and a thick chin at the bottom of the front panel. The handset appears with a power button and the volume control buttons on the right. The rectangular dual-rear camera module is shown in the top-left corner of the rear panel. The image also shows the Motorola logo in the middle of the back panel.

motorola g06 render expertpick inline Motorola G06

Motorola G06 appears with a similar design to the Motorola G05
Photo Credit: XpertPick/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

 

Motorola G06 Price, Availability (Expected)

A recent report revealed that the Motorola G06 was listed on a European retailer's website, revealing its possible pricing. The starting price of the handset could be set at EUR 122.90 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage model could cost EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 17,500). The handset could be offered (translated) in Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril colourways.

The new report, however, suggests slightly different pricing for the budget handset. The base variant will reportedly cost EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 12,300), while the top-end model could be priced at EUR 169 (about Rs. 17,400).

For context, the Motorola G05 was launched this year in India in January. At the time of the launch, the phone was priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Its upcoming successor, Motorola G06, is widely expected to be priced similarly or slightly higher in the country, while launching around the same time next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola G06, Motorola G06 Specifications, Motorola G06 Price, Motorola G05 Specifications, Motorola G05 Price, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images Hint at iPhone-Inspired Design

Related Stories

Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  4. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Might Not Arrive With Faster Charging Support
  6. iPhone 17 Series is Predicted to Outsell iPhone 16 Models
  7. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile: See Price
  8. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummies Hint at iPhone-Like Design
  10. Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will People in India Be Able to See the Blood Moon?
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong's Massive Launch Crashes Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Storefronts
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s Teased Ahead of Sale
  3. Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools
  4. Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images Hint at iPhone-Inspired Design
  6. OpenAI Said to Launch Its First AI Chip in 2026 With Broadcom
  7. Japan’s Financial Services Agency Mulls Crypto Regulation Under FIEA
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Testing Implementation of Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass in Beta App
  9. iPhone 17 Series Predicted to Outsell iPhone 16 Models With RAM Upgrades, Improved Cameras, and More
  10. ISRO Tests Parachutes for Gaganyaan Crew Module in Key Rocket-Sled Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »