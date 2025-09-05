The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has surfaced online in several leaks over the past few months, giving us some clues about the lineup's expected features. Now a tipster has leaked an image showing dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, and it suggests a big redesign. Next year, the South Korean tech giant is expected to replace the 'Plus' variant with the 'Edge' model that was introduced in 2025, and instead of the vanilla model, we might see a Pro-branded handset. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra version is still expected arrive next year, as the top-of-the-line option.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images

An image, shared by tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) in an X post, shows dummies of three Samsung Galaxy S26 handsets. The lineup, from left to right, is expected to be the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The S26 Edge stands out with its rectangular camera island, marking a clear departure from the Galaxy S25 Edge's simpler dual-lens bump.

It is important to note that dummy units shouldn't be mistaken for official models, as they're usually created from leaked specifications and CAD renders. While they can offer a close preview, the finer details don't always match the final product. That said, if these images are anywhere near accurate, Samsung's 2026 lineup could carry a stronger iPhone influence than ever before.

Should the device turn out to be the Galaxy S26 Edge, its design would mirror a style rumoured to appear on Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models. In contrast, the Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Ultra are expected to retain the S25 series' approach, with a vertically aligned rear camera setup arranged within a more compact pill-shaped island.

One of the most noticeable details on the leaked Galaxy S26 series dummies is a circular ring on the back, which appears to hint at Qi2 wireless charging support. If the ring is indeed functional, the Galaxy S26 could be the first Samsung flagship series to embrace Qi2 compatibility.

The tipster claims that Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026.

Meanwhile, another tipster, PhoneArt (@UniverseIce), suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will possibly be slightly bigger on paper than the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the current handset measures 162.8mm in length and 77.6mm in width, the upcoming Samsung flagship model could measure 163.4mm in length and 77.9mm in width.