Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images Hint at iPhone-Inspired Design

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may include a Pro, an Edge and an Ultra variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 11:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images Hint at iPhone-Inspired Design

Photo Credit: X/@SonnyDickson

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge (middle) may feature a camera module like the iPhone 17 Pro models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026
  • The Galaxy S26 Pro and Ultra may feature pill-shaped rear camera islands
  • The Galaxy S26 lineup may support Qi2 wireless charging
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has surfaced online in several leaks over the past few months, giving us some clues about the lineup's expected features. Now a tipster has leaked an image showing dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, and it suggests a big redesign. Next year, the South Korean tech giant is expected to replace the 'Plus' variant with the 'Edge' model that was introduced in 2025, and instead of the vanilla model, we might see a Pro-branded handset. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra version is still expected arrive next year, as the top-of-the-line option.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images

An image, shared by tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) in an X post, shows dummies of three Samsung Galaxy S26 handsets. The lineup, from left to right, is expected to be the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The S26 Edge stands out with its rectangular camera island, marking a clear departure from the Galaxy S25 Edge's simpler dual-lens bump.

It is important to note that dummy units shouldn't be mistaken for official models, as they're usually created from leaked specifications and CAD renders. While they can offer a close preview, the finer details don't always match the final product. That said, if these images are anywhere near accurate, Samsung's 2026 lineup could carry a stronger iPhone influence than ever before.

Should the device turn out to be the Galaxy S26 Edge, its design would mirror a style rumoured to appear on Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models. In contrast, the Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Ultra are expected to retain the S25 series' approach, with a vertically aligned rear camera setup arranged within a more compact pill-shaped island.

One of the most noticeable details on the leaked Galaxy S26 series dummies is a circular ring on the back, which appears to hint at Qi2 wireless charging support. If the ring is indeed functional, the Galaxy S26 could be the first Samsung flagship series to embrace Qi2 compatibility.

The tipster claims that Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026. 

Meanwhile, another tipster, PhoneArt (@UniverseIce), suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will possibly be slightly bigger on paper than the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the current handset measures 162.8mm in length and 77.6mm in width, the upcoming Samsung flagship model could measure 163.4mm in length and 77.9mm in width.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Said to Launch Its First AI Chip in 2026 With Broadcom

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Dummy Images Hint at iPhone-Inspired Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  2. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  6. Lava Bold N1 5G Launches in India Under Rs. 7,500 With These Features
  7. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launches in Select Global Markets With These Features
  8. Motorola G06 to Debut With MediaTek Helio SoC, IP64 Rating: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip to Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Pro Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 14-Inch OLED Screen
  2. OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  4. Huawei FreeBuds 7i Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand
  6. Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong's Massive Launch Crashes Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Storefronts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s Teased Ahead of Sale
  9. Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools
  10. Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »