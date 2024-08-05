MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is rumoured to launch towards the end of this year. Ahead of the company's flagship tier processor's launch, a new leak claims that the chipset might come with improved neural processing unit (NPU) performance, which is used for AI-based tasks. Additionally, the mobile platform is also said to offer improved energy efficiency. But these upgrades may come with a downside as the leak claims the Dimensity 9400 chip may also get more expensive than its predecessor.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Get Improved AI Performance

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset might get several upgrades compared to its predecessor. He said (translated via Google), “The Dimensity 9400 generation mainly improves energy consumption and AI performance, and the NPU computing power is increased by about 40 percent. It will compete with the new Snapdragon 8G4 in October. The price of the flagship of this generation of small screen may also increase.”

To break it down, the tipster claims that the dedicated NPU in the Dimensity 9400 SoC could offer up to 40 percent increased performance compared to its predecessor, along with improved energy efficiency. This could, if the leak is true, make smartphones equipped with the processor more powerful as well as increase the battery life. However, this comes with an added cost component to the mobile platform.

The tipster claims that the smartphones that are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 may also witness an increase in price as the companies are likely to pass down the extra cost to the end consumer. Further, it is also claimed that upcoming smartphones such as Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 might be among the first to feature the processor.

Apart from this, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is also rumoured to be an eight-core chipset manufactured using a three-nanometer process technology. It could be launched in November, however, the company has not made a formal announcement yet. Notably, Qualcomm is also expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in October, which will compete with MediaTek's chipset.

