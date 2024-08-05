Technology News
English Edition

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is also tipped to offer improved energy efficiency.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 18:55 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks

Photo Credit: MediaTek

The tipster did not mention any CPU performance upgrades in the MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC is also said to be more expensive
  • Vivo X200 is tipped to be equipped with the Dimensity 9400 chipset
  • The chipset will compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip
Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is rumoured to launch towards the end of this year. Ahead of the company's flagship tier processor's launch, a new leak claims that the chipset might come with improved neural processing unit (NPU) performance, which is used for AI-based tasks. Additionally, the mobile platform is also said to offer improved energy efficiency. But these upgrades may come with a downside as the leak claims the Dimensity 9400 chip may also get more expensive than its predecessor.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Get Improved AI Performance

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset might get several upgrades compared to its predecessor. He said (translated via Google), “The Dimensity 9400 generation mainly improves energy consumption and AI performance, and the NPU computing power is increased by about 40 percent. It will compete with the new Snapdragon 8G4 in October. The price of the flagship of this generation of small screen may also increase.”

To break it down, the tipster claims that the dedicated NPU in the Dimensity 9400 SoC could offer up to 40 percent increased performance compared to its predecessor, along with improved energy efficiency. This could, if the leak is true, make smartphones equipped with the processor more powerful as well as increase the battery life. However, this comes with an added cost component to the mobile platform.

The tipster claims that the smartphones that are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 may also witness an increase in price as the companies are likely to pass down the extra cost to the end consumer. Further, it is also claimed that upcoming smartphones such as Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 might be among the first to feature the processor.

Apart from this, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is also rumoured to be an eight-core chipset manufactured using a three-nanometer process technology. It could be launched in November, however, the company has not made a formal announcement yet. Notably, Qualcomm is also expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in October, which will compete with MediaTek's chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, MediaTek, NPU
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pay, PhonePe Other Payment Firms Seek to Join RBI's CBDC Pilot, Said to Offer eRupee Transactions

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-Order Offers Tipped
  2. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Phones Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; May Launch in India Soon
  6. Infinix Note 40X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Debuts in India
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Revealed
  8. Apple Could Bump Up the Battery Capacities of iPhone 16 Pro Models
  9. Infinix Note 40X Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Flagship Sale to Start on August 6 With Discounts on iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, More
  2. Apple Intelligence-Powered Writing Tool Might Outperform Similar AI Tools by Samsung’s Galaxy AI
  3. Boat Airdopes ProGear Open-Ear Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks
  6. Google Reportedly Stops Generating Fat APKs, Making Sideloading Android Apps More Tedious
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Reportedly Get Bigger Batteries Compared to iPhone 15 Series
  8. Google Pay, PhonePe Other Payment Firms Seek to Join RBI's CBDC Pilot, Said to Offer eRupee Transactions
  9. Apple Watch, iPhone and Other Devices Could Have Multiple Security Vulnerabilities, Warns Cert-In
  10. Asus ROG Ally X With 120Hz Display, Larger 80Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »