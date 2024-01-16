iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch in India in the month of February. iQoo on Tuesday (January 16) confirmed the arrival of the new Neo series smartphone through its social media handle and a media invite. The new handset will go on sale via Amazon. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China in December last year. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The Vivo sub-brand has scheduled February 22 as the launch date of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The company announced the date through its official X (formerly Twitter) account and via a media invite. The teaser shared by the company suggests that the handset will come with a dual-tone red and white design, leather finish, and dual rear camera unit.

Meanwhile, Amazon has created a dedicated webpage to tease the arrival of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The listing confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The model debuted in China has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was unveiled in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 in China and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

