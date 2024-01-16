Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22

iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 January 2024 13:19 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China in December last year

Highlights
  • Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • It is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India
  • The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was initially released in China
Advertisement

iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch in India in the month of February. iQoo on Tuesday (January 16) confirmed the arrival of the new Neo series smartphone through its social media handle and a media invite. The new handset will go on sale via Amazon. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China in December last year. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The Vivo sub-brand has scheduled February 22 as the launch date of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The company announced the date through its official X (formerly Twitter) account and via a media invite. The teaser shared by the company suggests that the handset will come with a dual-tone red and white design, leather finish, and dual rear camera unit.

Meanwhile, Amazon has created a dedicated webpage to tease the arrival of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The listing confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The model debuted in China has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was unveiled in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 in China and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro Specifications, iQoo, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Profits Despite Most Altcoins Showing Losses: Details
Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant at $20 Monthly Fee for Consumers, Small Businesses

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  2. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  5. Samsung Said to Offer 7 Years of Android Updates for Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Design, Specifications Revealed by YouTuber: Watch Video
  8. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  9. Poco X6 Pro Review: Total Bang for the Buck
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-On Video Leaked: Watch Here
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22
  2. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity
  3. Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant at $20 Monthly Fee for Consumers, Small Businesses
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Profits Despite Most Altcoins Showing Losses: Details
  5. Apple to Enable Sideloading in Europe by Splitting the App Store in Two Ahead of EU Deadline: Mark Gurman
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use
  7. OnePlus Buds 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; to be Unveiled Alongside OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R
  8. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2024: The Full List, From Barbie to Oppenheimer
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get 7 Years of Android Updates; Online Exclusive Colour Options Tipped
  10. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak Online Shortly After New Series Teased; Launch Timeline Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »