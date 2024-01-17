Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year will be held later today in San Jose, US and the main focus of the event could be the Galaxy S24 series. The new flagship smartphones will debut as a follow-up to last year's Galaxy S23 series. Pre-reservations for the handsets began last week in India. Samsung is holding its Unpacked event earlier than usual this year. The Galaxy S23 series was released on February 1, 2023, while the Galaxy S22 lineup debuted on February 9 2022. In addition to the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series, we are also expecting the brand to announce Galaxy Fit 3 along with its next-generation wireless earbuds.

Here's all you need to know about the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event: How to watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will begin at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) on Wednesday, January 17 at the SAP in San Jose, California. The event will be livestreamed via the Samsung Newsroom, social media channels as well as its YouTube channel. You can also watch the event via the player embedded in the image above.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event: What to expect

We don't expect Galaxy Unpacked 2024 to be as jam-packed with multiple launches as the second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023. This time around, the company could be focusing more on the Galaxy S24 series with three entries — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The company will also announce Galaxy AI at the event.

There are no official announcements about pricing of the handsets, but they are expected to come without any significant bumps compared to the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Galaxy S24 is tipped to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Galaxy S24+ will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be priced at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,33,500) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup is teased to come with generative AI capabilities as part of Galaxy AI. It is expected to offer features including Circle to Search, Live Translate for phone calls, and Note Assist. The Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and Samsung might provide seven years of software support for the devices.

The handsets may feature AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Ultra variant is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could get 50-megapixel triple camera units. India variant of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ could run on the Exynos 2400 SoC. In the US and Canada, the handset could pack a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra might pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy across all markets

Samsung could also release an affordable fitness tracker — Galaxy Fit 3 — and new wireless earbuds at the event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.