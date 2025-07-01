Samsung has released the latest One UI 8 Beta for its flagship Galaxy S25 series, as per several users online. The update is said to be rolling out in select markets. One UI 8 Beta 3 update reportedly does not include any notable new features but carries only fixes for issues discovered in previous updates. A majority of the fixes in the latest Android 16-based beta update for the Galaxy S25 series is said to focus on bugs related to text input via the keyboard and S-Pen.

According to tipster Tarun Vats's post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has rolled out the One UI 8 Beta 3 update for the Galaxy S25 series in Germany, the UK, and South Korea. It is said to come with the build number S938BXXU4ZYFA, S938BOXM4ZYFA, or S938BXXU4BYFA, depending on the market.

The One UI 8 Beta 3 update is said to be approximately 3.65GB in size. Interestingly, the reported changelog seems to be exactly the same as the one for the One UI Beta 2 update that was released last month. As per the changelog shared by the tipster, the update is said to fix an issue which caused an overlap between the status bar in the Recents app and the running app menu in the specific status bar of NaviStar. Further, it is said to bring back a screen preview to the Laboratory.

Samsung's latest Android 16-based beta update reportedly fixes several issues related to typing input. One UI 8 Beta 3 is said to include a patch for a bug which caused keyboard input to only happen when it reboots on the Security folder PIN input screen. Users also reported a text input ‘swipe to type' error when using gesture and another text input ‘S Pen to text' error with the S-Pen. Both of them have been reportedly fixed.

The update is also said to bring updates to various apps for software stabilisation, along with other improvements. Alongside Germany, the UK, and South Korea, One UI 8 Beta 3 is also expected to be released in the US shortly.

Interested Samsung Galaxy S25 series users can sign up for the One UI 8 Beta Program via the Samsung Members app. It is available in 36 countries including India, the UK, the US, and South Korea.