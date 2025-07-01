Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series One UI 8 Beta 3 With Bug Fixes Reportedly Live in the UK, Other Markets

Samsung commenced its One UI 8 Beta Program in May.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 10:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • One Ui 8 Beta 3 reportedly rolls out in Germany, the UK, and South Korea
  • The update is tipped to fix several bugs related to text input
  • Samsung's latest beta update is available for the Galaxy S25 series
Samsung has released the latest One UI 8 Beta for its flagship Galaxy S25 series, as per several users online. The update is said to be rolling out in select markets. One UI 8 Beta 3 update reportedly does not include any notable new features but carries only fixes for issues discovered in previous updates. A majority of the fixes in the latest Android 16-based beta update for the Galaxy S25 series is said to focus on bugs related to text input via the keyboard and S-Pen.

One UI 8 Beta 3 Update: What's New

According to tipster Tarun Vats's post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has rolled out the One UI 8 Beta 3 update for the Galaxy S25 series in Germany, the UK, and South Korea. It is said to come with the build number S938BXXU4ZYFA, S938BOXM4ZYFA, or S938BXXU4BYFA, depending on the market.

The One UI 8 Beta 3 update is said to be approximately 3.65GB in size. Interestingly, the reported changelog seems to be exactly the same as the one for the One UI Beta 2 update that was released last month. As per the changelog shared by the tipster, the update is said to fix an issue which caused an overlap between the status bar in the Recents app and the running app menu in the specific status bar of NaviStar. Further, it is said to bring back a screen preview to the Laboratory.

Samsung's latest Android 16-based beta update reportedly fixes several issues related to typing input. One UI 8 Beta 3 is said to include a patch for a bug which caused keyboard input to only happen when it reboots on the Security folder PIN input screen. Users also reported a text input ‘swipe to type' error when using gesture and another text input ‘S Pen to text' error with the S-Pen. Both of them have been reportedly fixed.

The update is also said to bring updates to various apps for software stabilisation, along with other improvements. Alongside Germany, the UK, and South Korea, One UI 8 Beta 3 is also expected to be released in the US shortly.

Interested Samsung Galaxy S25 series users can sign up for the One UI 8 Beta Program via the Samsung Members app. It is available in 36 countries including India, the UK, the US, and South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
One UI 8, One UI 8 Beta, One Ui 8 Beta 3, Samsung, Android 16, Samsung Galaxy S25
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple to Launch a ‘More Affordable’ MacBook With a 13-inch Screen, A18 Pro SoC: Report

