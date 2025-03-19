Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 17:06 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will debut as a successor to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (above)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is said to boast a dual rear cameras
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was launched in India in May last year
  • It could offer IP69-rated build
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is teased to launch in India soon. Motorola is yet to announce an exact release date for the phone, but a new leak suggests a possible launch date and its specifications. The upcoming phone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is likely to boast a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5,500mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will debut as a successor to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X suggested the India launch date and specifications of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. As per the post, the phone will launch in India on April 2 with its first sale set to start on April 9.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset under the hood. For optics, It could boast a dual rear camera module comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor.

Similar to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, the Edge 60 Fusion is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It could offer an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance and military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Motorola recently teased the arrival of a new Edge Fusion series smartphone in India. A promotional video of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion earlier appeared on Flipkart.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration in European markets. Previously leaked renders suggested that the phone would be offered in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) shades.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was launched in India in May 2024 with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

 

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications, Motorola, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  7. Apple's Passwords App Had a Flaw That Remained Unfixed for Three Months
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  9. Apple's New Version of 5G Modem Could Debut in iPhone 18 Pro Models
  10. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  2. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  4. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live
  5. Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Models to Get Apple's Second-Generation 5G Modem: Report
  7. Split Fiction Developer Hazelight Studios Has Already Started Work on Its Next Game, Director Says
  8. India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs Partners with Meta on Digital Consumer Protection Initiative
  9. Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G
  10. Alphabet to Buy Wiz for $32 Billion in Its Biggest Deal to Boost Cloud Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »