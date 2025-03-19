Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is teased to launch in India soon. Motorola is yet to announce an exact release date for the phone, but a new leak suggests a possible launch date and its specifications. The upcoming phone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is likely to boast a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5,500mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will debut as a successor to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X suggested the India launch date and specifications of Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. As per the post, the phone will launch in India on April 2 with its first sale set to start on April 9.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset under the hood. For optics, It could boast a dual rear camera module comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor.

Similar to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, the Edge 60 Fusion is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It could offer an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance and military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Motorola recently teased the arrival of a new Edge Fusion series smartphone in India. A promotional video of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion earlier appeared on Flipkart.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration in European markets. Previously leaked renders suggested that the phone would be offered in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) shades.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was launched in India in May 2024 with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.