Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 11:12 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to succeed the Edge 50 Fusion (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion may launch in India on April 2
  • The handset will likely get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion may pack a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to launch soon in India. Although the company has yet to announce the launch date or confirm the moniker, official teasers about a new Edge handset have surfaced online. The new teasers suggest key design and display features of the upcoming smartphone. Design renders and colour options of the Edge 60 Fusion, as well as some expected specifications and price details have been leaked before. Notably, the preceding Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was introduced in the country in May 2024.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: All We Know

A live Flipkart microsite for the new Motorola Edge phone claims the handset will meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The former signifies underwater protection, while the latter implies the ability to withstand dust and high-pressure water jets.

An X post by the company teases that the handset, which is expected to be the Edge 60 Fusion, will sport a quad-curved display with "100 percent true colours." The handset is teased to support AI-backed features as well. However, the exact supported AI tools have not yet been revealed.

As per recent leaks, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery. For optics, the handset could have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary rear sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Alongside the IP68 and IP69 ratings, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion may also offer a MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability certification. 

Recently, a rumour suggested that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) colour options. In select global markets, the smartphone is tipped to cost EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is expected to launch in India on April 2, and the sale may begin on April 9. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models and Other Phones

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Case Leak Hints at Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  2. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  4. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Battery, Charging Details Revealed; Price Range Tipped
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Renders Suggest Upgraded Rear Camera Setup
  8. HMD Barbie PhoneÂ With 2.8-Inch Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India
  9. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Inner Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  2. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models and Other Phones
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Price Details and Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  5. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
  6. Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller
  8. Wolf-Rayet 104's Orbit Tilt Reduces Gamma-Ray Burst Threat, Study Finds
  9. Mount Spurr Volcano in Alaska Shows Signs of Possible Eruption
  10. Iguanas Travelled 5,000 Miles to Fiji on Rafts 34 Million Years Ago
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »