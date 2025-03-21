Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to launch soon in India. Although the company has yet to announce the launch date or confirm the moniker, official teasers about a new Edge handset have surfaced online. The new teasers suggest key design and display features of the upcoming smartphone. Design renders and colour options of the Edge 60 Fusion, as well as some expected specifications and price details have been leaked before. Notably, the preceding Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was introduced in the country in May 2024.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: All We Know

A live Flipkart microsite for the new Motorola Edge phone claims the handset will meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The former signifies underwater protection, while the latter implies the ability to withstand dust and high-pressure water jets.

An X post by the company teases that the handset, which is expected to be the Edge 60 Fusion, will sport a quad-curved display with "100 percent true colours." The handset is teased to support AI-backed features as well. However, the exact supported AI tools have not yet been revealed.

On the edge of something extraordinary. Are you ready?#ComingSoon #EdgeOutTheOrdinary — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 20, 2025

As per recent leaks, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery. For optics, the handset could have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary rear sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Alongside the IP68 and IP69 ratings, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion may also offer a MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability certification.

Recently, a rumour suggested that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) colour options. In select global markets, the smartphone is tipped to cost EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is expected to launch in India on April 2, and the sale may begin on April 9. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

