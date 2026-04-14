Motorola Edge 70 Pro is likely to launch in India soon, and Flipkart has seemingly confirmed its arrival. While the launch date remains under wraps, the upcoming Edge 70 series smartphone has surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, revealing its model number. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon processor and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is expected to succeed last year's Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Listed on TDRA Certification Website

The unannounced Motorola Edge 70 Pro has received the UAE's TDRA certification. The listing shows the handset with model number XT2607-1 and equipment registration number ER58336/26. The listing does not disclose any features of the phone, but it strongly suggests that it will soon be launched in global markets.

Flipkart recently teased the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in India. The listing doesn't specify the exact moniker or launch date of the smartphone, but it is shown with a coming soon tag. Teasers have revealed the phone in blue, green and white colour options with a triple rear camera unit and a hole-punch display design.

The upcoming handset is rumoured to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It could include a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The latter went on sale in India in May 2025, priced at Rs. 29,999. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and has a 6.7-inch 1.5K Quad curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It includes a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This model houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.