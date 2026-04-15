Motorola has been teasing the arrival of a new handset in India since earlier this month. The company has now announced the launch date of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in the country. A live Flipkart microsite has confirmed the eventual availability of the phone on the e-commerce site and revealed several of its key features ahead of the official unveiling. The handset will join the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion model, which was introduced in the country in March.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro India Launch: All We Know

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will launch in India on April 22, as confirmed via the Flipkart microsite. This also suggests that the upcoming handset will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform following its debut. The phone will be offered in multiple options, including a satin luxe finish in Pantone Tea, a tailored fabric finish in Pantone Titan, and a marble finish in Pantone Lily White shade.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED 1.5K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness level, Pantone validation for colour accuracy, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will be said to meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. The phone will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The handset will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, which is claimed to achieve an AnTuTu score of over 2.4 million points and will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Out of the box, the handset will run on Android 16-based Hello UI and is said to receive three years of OS upgrades along with five years of security updates. Motorola will also bundle AI-backed features such as Moto AI, along with integrations like Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity. A 4,600 sq mm vapour cooling chamber will be included for thermal management.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with a variable focal range equivalent to 12mm–81mm. The camera system will be Pantone SkinTone validated and will support features such as auto macro vision. It will also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus. The handset will support 4K video recording at 60fps across all lenses.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver over two days of use. It will support 90W TurboPower fast charging, with the compatible charger included in the box. The handset will also include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification, and a focus on low-light imaging with AI enhancements.

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