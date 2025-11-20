Motorola's long-standing collaboration with Pantone often places the brand at the forefront of colour trends, especially when it comes to early hints about the annual Pantone Colour of the Year. This relationship has frequently led to Motorola devices debuting new shades before they appear anywhere else, making any leak tied to the company particularly noteworthy. That context sets the stage for the latest reveal, which has once again drawn attention to both Motorola and Pantone's upcoming announcement.

Pantone 2026 Colour of the Year Leak Reveals Shade Motorola Already Offers

In a post on X, Evan Blass (@evleaks) claims that Pantone's Colour of the Year 2026 is called Lightest Sky. The tipster also disclosed last year's shade, Mocha Mousse, ahead of Pantone's official confirmation, which eventually proved accurate. Motorola introduced the Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo in the Mocha Mousse shade.

Motorola, which has maintained a long-running partnership with Pantone and regularly releases devices in the annual colour, is now at the centre of attention once again. What makes this year's reveal unusual is that Motorola already has a smartphone available in the Lightest Sky finish. The Motorola Razr 2025, also known as the Motorola Razr 60, launched in India in May 2025 with this exact shade, months before Pantone's expected announcement.

Although it is unusual for Pantone's chosen hero colour to appear commercially so far in advance, the leak suggests that Lightest Sky is indeed the upcoming selection. Pantone is expected to announce the colour before the year ends. Motorola could follow up by launching more devices or updating current models in the Lightest Sky shade.

Alongside the Lightest Sky colour option, the Motorola Razr 60 is also available in Pantone-certified Gibraltar Sea and Spring Bud shades. Notably, the Lightest Sky option features a marble-like back, the Gibraltar Sea variant offers a fabric-like texture, and the Spring Bud uses a vegan leather panel.