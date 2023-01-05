Technology News

Motorola Rolls Out Update to Enable Jio True 5G Support on Several Smartphones in India

Jio uses Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines multiple 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway.”

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2023 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Jio True 5G is available in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Motorola 5G models include top-tier hardware and software features
  • Jio True 5G offers Stand-Alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network
  • The companies also assured improved coverage to the customers

Motorola announced on January 4 that it has added support for Jio's 5G on ten of its eligible devices sold in India. The smartphone manufacturer has released software updates that will bring support for Jio's True 5G across its entire 5G portfolio. Jio's Stand-Alone (SA) 5G technology will support 11-13 5G bands, which are widely regarded as among the best in the industry. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are among the models that will support SA 5G. It is also available in Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, and Moto G82 5G. The models encompass three categories: premium, midrange, and budget, and they all include 5G chipsets.

Aside from 5G connectivity, the new Motorola 5G models include top-tier hardware and software features. The company said that the features are intended to ensure the smooth delivery of a secure and extensive 5G network through the use of technologies such as 3 Carrier Aggregation and 44 MIMO, among others. Improved coverage is also assured since the phones use an algorithm that allows them to adeptly switch between 5G bands. The Lenovo-owned brand claims to have “the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.”

The list of Motorola 5G devices enabled with Reliance Jio's – True 5G (SA) mode in India includes the following: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimized, and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G - the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points.”

“The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind,” Reliance Jio President Sunil Dutt said, adding, “All Jio users using Motorola devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly.”

Jio True 5G is currently available in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The full list includes more than 60 cities, districts, and regions, and the carrier has promised that by December 2023, it will have delivered 5G to "every town, taluka, and tehsil" in India.

Motorola takes pride in being the world's first OEM to release a 5G smartphone. That isn't completely accurate, given that the phone in question - the Moto Z3 - came with a 5G mod designed to add 5G connectivity to an otherwise 4G phone. While this could be argued to make the MotoMod the first 5G phone, it wasn't released until a few days after the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Therefore, the Galaxy S10 is the first 5G phone to be launched in the market.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
