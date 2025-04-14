Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Ahead of Anticipated April 24 Launch

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely ship with Android 15-based Hello UI.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is tipped to get a 4-inch cover screen

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may get a 6.96-inch OLED inner display
  • The handset will likely feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could support 68W wired fast charging
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely arrive in select global markets soon. The company is set to host a launch event on April 24, where we expect the brand to unveil the Razr 60 Ultra clamshell foldable handset alongside the base Motorola Edge 60 or the Edge 60 Pro variant. Ahead of the anticipated launch, the Razr 60 Ultra has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing hints at the expected chipset, RAM and operating system details of the purported smartphone.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Geekbench Listing

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was spotted on the Geekbench site with an octa-core chipset, where four cores are clocked at 3.53GHz and two cores at 4.32GHz. The core clock speeds suggest correspond to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The handset scored 2,878 and 8,840 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. 

As seen on the listing, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets 16GB of RAM and an Adreno 830 GPU. It is likely to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI.

 The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which was unveiled in India in July 2024, carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support. It runs on Android 14-based Hello UI.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is tipped to come in dark green, rio red, pink, and wooden finish options. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The handset may sport a 6.96-inch OLED inner display and a 4-inch cover screen, with both reportedly supporting up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Previous leaks claimed that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may be priced at EUR 1,346.90 (roughly Rs. 1,24,000) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration in select European markets. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India at Rs. 99,999 for the lone 12GB + 512GB option.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
