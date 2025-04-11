Motorola has announced that it will launch two new smartphones, including a clamshell foldable, later this month. These are expected to be the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Razr 60 Ultra. The company has yet to confirm the monikers or any of their details. Meanwhile, recent leaks and reports have suggested several key features including chipset and display specifications, and expected prices of the purported smartphones. Notably, the company is set to launch the Edge 60 Stylus variant in India on April 15.

Motorola Confirms April 24 Launch Event

Motorola announced in a blog post that it will launch new smartphones on April 24. The caption reads, "Something iconic is coming." The monikers are yet to be confirmed, however, the accompanying video teaser shows a handset with a bar form factor and another with a clamshell foldable design. These are expected to be the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Razr 60 Ultra, respectively.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price, Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be priced at EUR 1,346.90 (roughly Rs. 1,24,000) for the 12GB + 512GB option in select European markets. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is tipped to cost EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the same RAM and storage configuration.

Recent leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Pro may come with a curved display and a vegan leather back panel with a similar rear camera module design as the existing Edge 60 Fusion variant. It could also sport an iPhone 16-like action button on its left edge. It is expected to be offered in blue, green, and purple colourways.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6.96-inch OLED main display, a 4-inch cover screen, and a 4,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It is expected to be available in dark green, rio red, pink, and wooden finish options.